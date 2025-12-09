Premiere Property Group Launches Refresh for upgrades, repairs, staging + more with deferred costs until closing

"Our agents know how to position homes for success and Refresh helps them move quickly. This program removes hesitation and accelerates the process, making it easier for sellers to get to market with confidence." Jeff Wiren, President & Managing Principal Broker, Premiere Property Group. Post this

Refresh removes that barrier.

Sellers can now access up to $50,000 for strategic listing preparation projects with vendors paid directly and repayment at closing.

"An agent's recommendations only work if the homeowner has a way to act on them," said Austin Lane, CEO & Founder of Notable. "Refresh creates that path. It helps listings launch sooner, show better, and compete more effectively."

PPG has a long-standing commitment to offering agents tools that support strong, market-ready presentation and high-touch client service.

"Our agents know how to position homes for success and Refresh helps them move quickly," said Jeff Wiren, President & Managing Principal Broker, Premiere Property Group. "This program removes hesitation and accelerates the process, making it easier for sellers to get to market with confidence."

According to Notable data, homes utilizing pay-at-close preparation solutions have sold 9% higher and 31% faster on average compared to similar homes that did not complete improvements.**

Refresh is available now to PPG agents and their clients across Oregon and Washington.

Learn more: notablefi.com

Loans provided by Notable Finance, LLC | NMLS #1824748

About Notable Finance

Notable provides innovative financing solutions designed to streamline real estate transactions. With over $1 billion in credit issued across 35,000 transactions, Notable offers flexible funding options for pre-sale home improvements and common listing expenses, helping properties stand out. Partnering with top real estate brokerages nationwide, Notable empowers agents to elevate client experiences and maximize property value. For more information, visit www.notablefi.com. Notable is a registered trademark with the USPTO.

About Premiere Property Group, LLC

Headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, at 5000 Meadows Rd #150, Premiere Property Group, LLC is the largest privately owned real estate brokerage in Oregon and Southwest Washington, with over 1,300 agents and 22 offices. The company is dedicated to providing extraordinary service to its agents, the industry, and the community. Premiere Property Group, LLC fosters an inclusive, safe, and supportive culture where agents can thrive. The brokerage offers world-class marketing, comprehensive training, and a dynamic environment designed to support the success of its agents. Learn more about our culture at www.premierepropertygroup.com or follow us www.facebook.com/PremierePropertyGroup

*Results may vary. Loans are provided by Notable and made by either Notable Finance, LLC, an affiliated lender, or Quorum Federal Credit Union. Results may vary, and are neither warrantied nor guaranteed. Subject to the terms and conditions of your loan agreement. Notable Finance, LLC, NMLS# 1824748 loans are made or arranged pursuant to a California Finance Lenders Law license. Loan eligibility is not guaranteed and all loans are subject to credit approval and lender underwriting. Rules and exclusions apply. Subject to terms and conditions (Notablefi.com/terms).

**Interest may apply. Loan funds, interest and fees are due upon the sale of your home, twelve months after origination, or the occurrence of other acceleration events as provided in your loan agreement, whichever occurs sooner. Subject to the terms and conditions of your loan agreement with one of Notable's affiliated lenders, Notable Finance, LLC or Quorum Federal Credit Union.

Media Contact

Briana Olshock, Notable, 1 8586929597, [email protected], https://notablefi.com/

SOURCE Notable