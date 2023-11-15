Premios Inspirando Vidas Launches Second Annual Awards Celebrating the Impact of Women Around the World

As a way to recognize women who consciously and unconsciously inspire others by demonstrating their love for humanity through action, the second annual "Premios Inspirando Vidas" awards ceremony was held at a conference at Tierra Luna Gardens in Puerto Vallarta and was attended by about 150 people.
These awards were the brainchild of Dr. María Rodolfa Gómez, a psychotherapist, lecturer, and transpersonal coaching coach. She is in love with life and has dedicated more than 60,000 hours as a psychotherapist in the search for emotional health and the awakening of consciousness.
"For me, these awards were born only out of love. I've met incredible women in my life, and celebrating their successes and the impact of their transcendence is something we need to recognize. They are making a better world with their actions," said Gomez.
The conference began with a great welcome from the architect, Mónica Abedrop, a tireless woman who promotes culture. The event welcomed four inspirational speakers: Jacqueline Ruiz—entrepreneur, author, and founder of Fig Factor Media—from Puerto Vallarta and Chicago, Illinois; Perla Ernest—entrepreneur and mind coach—from Paris, France; Edith Lopez—author, leadership coach, and founder of ESSERE Group—of McAllen, Texas, and Virginia Terceros—entrepreneur, author, and director of VLASPAND SERVICE FLATS—of Antwerp, Belgium.
This year, more than 150 women were nominated in six categories: Woman of Generosity, Woman Mother Earth, Woman Culture, Visionary Woman, Young Dreamer, and Diamond Woman. There were 40 semi-finalists and then 17 finalists.
The award winners, who work in areas such as psychology, coaching, art and entertainment, architecture, education, and environmental stewardship are the following:
WOMAN CULTURE -
First Place: Viviana Romo Gonzalez
Second Place: Natasha Moraga Molina
Third Place: Ada Colorida
MOTHER EARTH WOMAN –
First place: Yuridia Curiel Vizcarra
Second place: Astrid Frisch
Third place: Karla de la Peña Valdés
YOUNG DREAMER –
First place: Susana Argüelles
Second place: María Clara Ospina
Third Place: Tashara Smith Santana
WOMAN GENEROSITY –
First place: Afi Oubraibra de Haan
Second Place: Alex Acevedo
Third place: Daniela de la Vega and Esperanza Gabriela Welcomme
VISIONARY WOMAN –
First Place: Lucy Lara
Second place: Laura Sánchez Cázares
Third place: Marilú Serrano
DIAMOND WOMAN -
María de Jesús López Delgado
The nominees and selection jury members came from countries such as Argentina, Colombia, Belgium, the United States, England, Ireland, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay, Venezuela, Chile, Bolivia, Netherlands, and, of course, Mexico. The Puerto Vallarta Government Office of Tourism and Economic Development greatly supported these awards.
To close with a flourish, the talented Mati Covarrubias, a creative singer-songwriter who creates music to promote the awakening of consciousness, gave an inspiring concert.
The day was a celebration of women who emit love, kindness, and who are authentic in their life mission. This recognition is one of the most sublime since to inspire is to love, and when you love selflessly, you can make a difference.
"We are happy about this great event as we are inspiring Vallarta lives for the world," Gomez said. Because, to me, to inspire is to love."
For more information about these awards, visit http://www.mariarodolfa.com.
About Premios Inspirando Vidas:
The Premios Inspirando Vidas were designed as a platform to recognize women who consciously inspire others by demonstrating their love for humanity through their actions. These are women who emit love, kindness and who are authentic to their life mission. This recognition is one of the most sublime since to inspire is to love, and when you love selflessly, you can make a difference.
About Fig Factor Media:
Fig Factor Media Publishing is an international publishing company with a "beeping" heart. Fig Factor Media is dedicated to celebrating authors through quality books, marketing and public relations, event production, and creative product development. Fig Factor Media has helped many authors achieve and support their dream of impacting their communities in the United States, Mexico, and Europe. For more information, visit http://www.figfactormedia.com.
