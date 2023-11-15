Premios Inspirando Vidas Launches Second Annual Awards Celebrating the Impact of Women Around the World

"For me, these awards were born only out of love. I've met incredible women in my life, and celebrating their successes and the impact of their transcendence is something we need to recognize. They are making a better world with their actions." Post this

"For me, these awards were born only out of love. I've met incredible women in my life, and celebrating their successes and the impact of their transcendence is something we need to recognize. They are making a better world with their actions," said Gomez.

The conference began with a great welcome from the architect, Mónica Abedrop, a tireless woman who promotes culture. The event welcomed four inspirational speakers: Jacqueline Ruiz—entrepreneur, author, and founder of Fig Factor Media—from Puerto Vallarta and Chicago, Illinois; Perla Ernest—entrepreneur and mind coach—from Paris, France; Edith Lopez—author, leadership coach, and founder of ESSERE Group—of McAllen, Texas, and Virginia Terceros—entrepreneur, author, and director of VLASPAND SERVICE FLATS—of Antwerp, Belgium.

This year, more than 150 women were nominated in six categories: Woman of Generosity, Woman Mother Earth, Woman Culture, Visionary Woman, Young Dreamer, and Diamond Woman. There were 40 semi-finalists and then 17 finalists.

The award winners, who work in areas such as psychology, coaching, art and entertainment, architecture, education, and environmental stewardship are the following:

WOMAN CULTURE -

First Place: Viviana Romo Gonzalez

Second Place: Natasha Moraga Molina

Third Place: Ada Colorida

MOTHER EARTH WOMAN –

First place: Yuridia Curiel Vizcarra

Second place: Astrid Frisch

Third place: Karla de la Peña Valdés

YOUNG DREAMER –

First place: Susana Argüelles

Second place: María Clara Ospina

Third Place: Tashara Smith Santana

WOMAN GENEROSITY –

First place: Afi Oubraibra de Haan

Second Place: Alex Acevedo

Third place: Daniela de la Vega and Esperanza Gabriela Welcomme

VISIONARY WOMAN –

First Place: Lucy Lara

Second place: Laura Sánchez Cázares

Third place: Marilú Serrano

DIAMOND WOMAN -

María de Jesús López Delgado

The nominees and selection jury members came from countries such as Argentina, Colombia, Belgium, the United States, England, Ireland, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay, Venezuela, Chile, Bolivia, Netherlands, and, of course, Mexico. The Puerto Vallarta Government Office of Tourism and Economic Development greatly supported these awards.

To close with a flourish, the talented Mati Covarrubias, a creative singer-songwriter who creates music to promote the awakening of consciousness, gave an inspiring concert.

The day was a celebration of women who emit love, kindness, and who are authentic in their life mission. This recognition is one of the most sublime since to inspire is to love, and when you love selflessly, you can make a difference.

"We are happy about this great event as we are inspiring Vallarta lives for the world," Gomez said. Because, to me, to inspire is to love."

For more information about these awards, visit http://www.mariarodolfa.com.

About Premios Inspirando Vidas:

The Premios Inspirando Vidas were designed as a platform to recognize women who consciously inspire others by demonstrating their love for humanity through their actions. These are women who emit love, kindness and who are authentic to their life mission. This recognition is one of the most sublime since to inspire is to love, and when you love selflessly, you can make a difference.

About Fig Factor Media:

Fig Factor Media Publishing is an international publishing company with a "beeping" heart. Fig Factor Media is dedicated to celebrating authors through quality books, marketing and public relations, event production, and creative product development. Fig Factor Media has helped many authors achieve and support their dream of impacting their communities in the United States, Mexico, and Europe. For more information, visit http://www.figfactormedia.com.

