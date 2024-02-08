Premium Beach Brand SUNFLOW Announces New Patented Beach Chair Design. SUNFLOW Sets Out to Enhance Consumers' Beach Experience Innovative Design and with its Lifetime Product Warranty.
DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gregory Besner, Co-Founder and CEO of SUNFLOW (getsunflow.com), the premium beach brand, announced today the introduction of its newest beach chair innovation, The Shore Thing. The Shore Thing Chair is SUNFLOW'S lightest and simplest chair featuring iconic award-winning design, premium materials, and vibrant colors and patterns.
"Our team is thrilled and humbled by the amazing consumer response to SUNFLOW with approximately 30,000 customers ordering 140,000 SUNFLOW products since launching three and a half years ago. We have received amazing customer feedback and based upon popular demand we are introducing our newest SUNFLOW beach chair design named The Shore Thing. The Shore Thing Chair ($110) offers an entry-level price so that our customers can cost-effectively invest in beautiful SUNFLOW beach chairs for their entire family and protect their investment with our lifetime manufacturer's warranty." said Besner.
SUNFLOW is distributed primarily through its direct-to-consumer website getsunflow.com, as well as being available at specialty retailers in beach and lake communities across the USA. The Shore Thing Chair will ship to customers starting in April 2024 and is available for pre-orders now at The Shore Thing Chair.
Launched in June 2020, SUNFLOW design is focused on fashion and function. All SUNFLOW chairs are produced with rust resistant powder-coated aluminum and marine grade fabric featuring a lifetime warranty for manufacturer defects. SUNFLOW also offers thoughtfully designed chair accessories that are interchangeable with all SUNFLOW beach chairs allowing customers to customize their beach experience.
About SUNFLOW:
SUNFLOW, a direct-to-consumer premium beach brand, was launched in June 2020 by Leslie Hsu and Gregory Besner and was featured on ABC's Shark Tank. Hsu and Besner reinvented the 100-year-old outdoor chair category, focusing on thoughtful designs, innovative functionality, and fashionable materials. SUNFLOW has secured eleven utility and design patents to protect its innovative and iconic features and designs. SUNFLOW has experienced wonderful consumer adoption since its debut. Visit getsunflow.com to see the full collection of inspiring beach products.
