Premium Beach Brand SUNFLOW Announces New Patented Beach Chair Design

"Our team is thrilled by the amazing consumer response to SUNFLOW. We are introducing our newest SUNFLOW beach chair, The Shore Thing, at an entry-level price for customers to cost-effectively buy SUNFLOW beach chairs with our lifetime manufacturer's warranty." said Besner. Post this

SUNFLOW is distributed primarily through its direct-to-consumer website getsunflow.com, as well as being available at specialty retailers in beach and lake communities across the USA. The Shore Thing Chair will ship to customers starting in April 2024 and is available for pre-orders now at The Shore Thing Chair.

Launched in June 2020, SUNFLOW design is focused on fashion and function. All SUNFLOW chairs are produced with rust resistant powder-coated aluminum and marine grade fabric featuring a lifetime warranty for manufacturer defects. SUNFLOW also offers thoughtfully designed chair accessories that are interchangeable with all SUNFLOW beach chairs allowing customers to customize their beach experience.

About SUNFLOW:

SUNFLOW, a direct-to-consumer premium beach brand, was launched in June 2020 by Leslie Hsu and Gregory Besner and was featured on ABC's Shark Tank. Hsu and Besner reinvented the 100-year-old outdoor chair category, focusing on thoughtful designs, innovative functionality, and fashionable materials. SUNFLOW has secured eleven utility and design patents to protect its innovative and iconic features and designs. SUNFLOW has experienced wonderful consumer adoption since its debut. Visit getsunflow.com to see the full collection of inspiring beach products.

