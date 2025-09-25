Premium Cabinets of Texas Announces Strategic Partnership with HouseMax Funding to Support Fix-and-Flip Builders in Texas

Premium Cabinets of Texas and HouseMax Funding join forces to empower Texas builders and investors with the resources they need to succeed in a competitive real estate environment.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premium Cabinets of Texas, a locally owned provider of semi-custom cabinetry known for its quick delivery times and builder-focused pricing, today announced a strategic partnership with HouseMax Funding, Texas' premier private lender for real estate investors. Through this collaboration, Premium Cabinets of Texas has been named a preferred partner for HouseMax Funding clients, bringing high-quality, turnkey cabinetry solutions to fix-and-flip builders across the state.

With Texas' housing market continuing to see strong demand for renovated homes, fix-and-flip builders face growing pressure to deliver projects on time and on budget. This partnership gives HouseMax borrowers direct access to Premium Cabinets of Texas' turnkey solutions, including:

Quick Delivery:

Cabinets shipped in as little as 2–4 weeks, helping investors reduce holding costs and maximize ROI.

Quality Construction:

Durable, modern cabinetry with plywood boxes and soft-close doors and drawers.

Design Assistance:

Expert support to streamline layout and design, ensuring projects meet today's buyer preferences.

Builder Pricing:

Exclusive discounts tailored for fix-and-flip budgets.

"HouseMax Funding has built its reputation on providing real estate investors with the speed and reliability they need to succeed," said Alan Daniel, Co-Founder of Premium Cabinets of Texas. "We're excited to extend that same commitment to efficiency and quality through this partnership, helping fix-and-flip builders bring beautiful, functional homes to market faster."

HouseMax Funding clients will now be able to leverage Premium Cabinets of Texas as a trusted resource from acquisition to resale, simplifying one of the most time-sensitive parts of a renovation project.

"This partnership with Premium Cabinets of Texas is about equipping our borrowers with the best tools and partners to finish projects quickly and profitably," said Alex Morris, President and Co-Founder of HouseMax Funding. "Premium Cabinets' ability to deliver quality products on accelerated timelines makes them a natural fit for our investor community."

The partnership underscores both companies' shared mission to empower Texas builders and investors with the resources they need to succeed in a competitive real estate environment.

About Premium Cabinets of Texas

Premium Cabinets of Texas is a locally owned provider of semi-custom cabinetry designed for contractors, remodelers, architects, and builders. With quick delivery, high-quality construction, and builder-friendly pricing, Premium Cabinets of Austin helps industry professionals complete projects faster without compromising on style or durability.

About HouseMax Funding

HouseMax Funding is Texas' #1 hard money lender, providing fast and reliable financing solutions for investors nationwide. HouseMax specializes in loans for Ground Up Construction, Fix & Flip, Long-Term Rental, and Multi-Family projects—helping builders and investors bring their real estate visions to life.

With flexible terms, a hands-on approach, and a true commitment to customer success, their goal is simple: to be as important to your business as you are to theirs.

Media Contact

