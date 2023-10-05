Premium Children's Bike Brand, woom, Now Available in 30 Retail Stores and Online in U.S. Market

Over the past decade, we have connected with our customers at events across the country and sensed an eagerness to have more in-person experiences. Tweet this

woom has disrupted the kids' bike category in North America by bringing kids-focused bikes that are 40% lighter than conventional kids, making them easier to learn on and more fun to ride.

"Over the past decade, we have connected with our customers at events across the country and sensed an eagerness to have more in-person experiences," said Mathias Ihlenfeld, woom Managing Director, North America. "We are confident woom's entry into REI and select IBDs will provide families in-person options to experience our brand, and we look forward to expanding our retail access in North America."

The woom success story in North America started a decade ago, after it was founded in a Vienna garage and brought to the U.S. by woom USA founder Mathias Ihlenfeld. The company has since had impressive growth in the North American market, earning Inc. 5000 recognition three years in a row between 2019 and 2021 after showing a stunning three-year revenue growth of 404 percent. This entry into retailers now marks the next phase of growth for the company, as it brings high-quality children's bikes into store experiences.

About woom:

