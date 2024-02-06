Premium children's bike brand, woom, partners with the League of American Bicyclists to launch first-ever national 'Youth Learn to Ride' curriculum

woom™, the Vienna-born premium children's bike manufacturer, today announced its collaboration with the League of American Bicyclists, the premier grassroots organization building a Bicycle Friendly America for Everyone, to launch the first-ever national Youth Learn to Ride curriculum, an initiative to promote cycling education and safety for children across the United States.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- woom™, the Vienna-born premium children's bike manufacturer, today announced its collaboration with the League of American Bicyclists, the premier grassroots organization building a Bicycle Friendly America for Everyone, to launch the first-ever national Youth Learn to Ride curriculum, an initiative to promote cycling education and safety for children across the United States.

"Ensuring people, especially young people, have access to bicycling education is integral to building a Bicycle Friendly America for Everyone," said Bill Nesper, executive director of the League of American Bicyclists. "The League is thrilled to partner with woom to further our shared mission of equipping every child with the knowledge of how to ride a bike. Together, combining our expertise and resources, we have been able to create educational resources and a curriculum that champions children's cycling."

Available in both English and Spanish, the Youth Learn to Ride curriculum consists of three components:

An instructor manual for League Cycling Instructors

A one-page resource for parents/caregivers to teach at home

A step-by-step video for visual needs and an enhanced learning experience

This youth cycling education program will serve as a comprehensive resource, offering League Cycling Instructors a handbook of structured lessons for children of all ages and skill levels, covering a range of topics including balancing, steering and braking, and finally, pedaling. The step-by-step video and one-page handout can be utilized by parents and caregivers to teach a similar progression of skills. By gaining education in bicycling through this program, kids will be encouraged to spend more time playing outside, rather than on their screens.

"We are dedicated to empowering young riders and instilling a lifelong passion for cycling," said April Obersteller, woom Managing Director of North America. "With our goal of building kids' confidence on two wheels, we are proud to partner with the League, an organization that shares our mission and is committed to helping the next generation of cyclists to ride confidently and responsibly."

The Youth Learn to Ride curriculum is now available online at http://www.learntoride.woom.com and will also be offered as a resource at in-person events for each partner.

To learn more about woom, please visit http://www.woom.com and follow @woombikesusa on Instagram. To learn more about The League of American Bicyclists, please visit http://www.bikeleague.org.

###

About woom:

woom is a globally-acclaimed children's bicycle company, originally founded in Austria in 2013 and has since expanded internationally to 30 countries worldwide. woom has disrupted the kids' bike category in North America, as the largest and fastest growing direct-to-consumer brands in the space. Its award-winning bikes include options that are 40% lighter than conventional kids' bikes, making woom bikes the lightest series-production kids' bikes in the world. For more information, visit woom.com or @woombikesusa on Instagram.

About the League of American Bicyclists:

Since 1880, the League of American Bicyclists has been people-powered, with a goal to make bicycling safer and easier as a means of transportation and recreation. Today, the League continues to improve lives and strengthen communities through bicycling. We are more than 200,000 members and supporters strong with more than 1,000 state and local advocacy groups and bike clubs as well as thousands of businesses, universities, and communities together leading the movement to create a Bicycle Friendly America for everyone. Learn more at http://www.bikeleague.org.

Media Contact

Katie McKenzie, woom, 855-966-6872, [email protected], https://woom.com/en_US/

SOURCE woom