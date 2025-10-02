Premium Experiences Whistler Elevates Luxury Vacation Rentals with Exclusive Chalets and Five-Star Concierge Services

Premium Whistler Expands Portfolio of Exclusive Chalets and Luxury Services Whistler, BC – September 25 2025 – Premium Whistler, the region's leading luxury vacation rental and property management company, has expanded its collection of high-end chalets and curated experiences. Featuring estates such as The Belmont and Serenity, the company offers private chefs, luxury transfers, and bespoke adventures through its Premium Adventures division. Premium Whistler also provides full-service property management for homeowners, including revenue optimization and estate care. With major events like Cornucopia Whistler 2025 and FIFA World Cup 2026 in Vancouver, the company is positioned as the premier choice for affluent travelers seeking five-star alpine escapes. www.premiumwhistler.com

WHISTLER, BC, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premium Experiences Whistler, the Sea to Sky's leading luxury vacation rental and property management company, is redefining high-end travel in Canada's top alpine destination with an expanded portfolio of private chalets and curated guest experiences.

Known for representing Whistler's most exclusive homes—including The Belmont Estate, Amanderu Estate and Serenity Estate—Premium Experiences Whistler blends world-class hospitality with local expertise. Guests enjoy personalized itineraries, private chefs, luxury transfers, heli-skiing, and once-in-a-lifetime adventures through the brand's Premium Adventures division.

"Whistler has become one of the most sought-after destinations for affluent travelers worldwide," said Hans-Erik Hansson Hedberg, Founder of Premium Experiences Whistler. "Our mission is to provide not just a place to stay, but a complete luxury experience—where every detail is handled and every experience is extraordinary."

With demand for private accommodations surging, Premium Experiences Whistler has also introduced comprehensive property management services for homeowners. These include revenue optimization, white-glove guest services, and meticulous estate care designed to protect and enhance the value of each property.

Premium Experiences Whistler's portfolio is available year-round, catering to travelers seeking a luxury ski holiday, a summer retreat in the mountains, or a private escape for marquee events such as Cornucopia, Crankworx, World ski and Snowboard Festival and the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Vancouver.

For more information or to explore available chalets, visit www.premiumwhistler.com.

About Premium Experiences Whistler

Premium Experiences Whistler is a luxury vacation rental and property management company specializing in Whistler's most exclusive estates and chalets. With a focus on personalized service, attention to detail, and unforgettable guest experiences, Premium Whistler sets the benchmark for five-star hospitality in Canada's top resort destination.

