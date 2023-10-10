Premium Mochi Ice Cream Brand Mochidoki Continues Expansion with New Shop in Santa Monica and Retail Launch with Wegmans

The first truly premium mochi ice cream brand celebrates continued growth and availability to customers nationwide
NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The New York-based, premium mochi ice cream company Mochidoki (www.mochidoki.com) today announces its West Coast expansion to California with the first mochi ice cream shop in Santa Monica, which features over 15 unique flavors, inventive mochi creations and premium boba tea.
The company also announces its chainwide launch into Wegmans Food Markets locations across the East Coast, along with physical Amazon Fresh stores for the first time, complementing the brand's growing online business. Wegmans Food Markets stores carry Mochidoki's popular flavors, including Cake Batter, Strawberry, Vegan Mango, and Vegan Passionfruit.
Mochidoki's launches with Amazon Fresh and Wegmans comes on the heels of recent national retail debuts with Citarella, Morton Williams, Central Market, Lundardi's, Draeger's and H Mart.
"We are thrilled to have opened our first permanent location on the west coast, and humbled by the unbelievable reception from the community in Santa Monica. I am delighted that people in the Los Angeles area will now have the opportunity to taste our amazing selection of flavors and unique mochi creations," says CEO & President of Mochidoki, Claudio LoCascio, who has overseen the company's growth and retail partnerships. "We are also honored to be working with partners like Wegmans, who share our vision to bring exciting new options in the frozen treats aisle. We started Mochidoki with the dream of crafting the perfect mochi ice cream and sharing it with as many people as possible, and it is amazing to see that dream become a reality."
In addition to its growing presence nationwide in over 300 retailers, Mochidoki's products are available at the brand's three brick-and-mortar shops, located in Manhattan's Upper East Side and SoHo neighborhood, as well its new location in Santa Monica, Los Angeles. The brand's products are also available for nationwide shipping via www.mochidoki.com and at partnering restaurants across the country, including Nobu, Tao, Wynn Resorts, and many more.
