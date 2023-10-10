Premium Mochi Ice Cream Brand Mochidoki Continues Expansion with New Shop in Santa Monica and Retail Launch with Wegmans

Premium mochi ice cream company Mochidoki expands to California with the first mochi ice cream shop in Santa Monica and launches chainwide into Wegmans Food Markets and physical Amazon Fresh stores Tweet this

Mochidoki's launches with Amazon Fresh and Wegmans comes on the heels of recent national retail debuts with Citarella, Morton Williams, Central Market, Lundardi's, Draeger's and H Mart.

"We are thrilled to have opened our first permanent location on the west coast, and humbled by the unbelievable reception from the community in Santa Monica. I am delighted that people in the Los Angeles area will now have the opportunity to taste our amazing selection of flavors and unique mochi creations," says CEO & President of Mochidoki, Claudio LoCascio, who has overseen the company's growth and retail partnerships. "We are also honored to be working with partners like Wegmans, who share our vision to bring exciting new options in the frozen treats aisle. We started Mochidoki with the dream of crafting the perfect mochi ice cream and sharing it with as many people as possible, and it is amazing to see that dream become a reality."

In addition to its growing presence nationwide in over 300 retailers, Mochidoki's products are available at the brand's three brick-and-mortar shops, located in Manhattan's Upper East Side and SoHo neighborhood, as well its new location in Santa Monica, Los Angeles. The brand's products are also available for nationwide shipping via www.mochidoki.com and at partnering restaurants across the country, including Nobu, Tao, Wynn Resorts, and many more.

