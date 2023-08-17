Premium Pet Food Brand Optimeal is Partnering with Generation Pet

Generation Pet will distribute Ukrainian-made, natural cat & dog food, Optimeal, a super-premium brand manufactured by Kormotech.

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Optimeal, a super-premium brand of pet food manufactured by Kormotech, is pleased to announce its partnership with Generation Pet, a locally and independently owned pet food distributor. This collaboration will enable Generation Pet to distribute Optimeal's natural cat and dog food to pet stores throughout the North East and Mid-Atlantic area, including Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Delaware, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Washington DC, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York.

Generation Pet, known for its commitment to independent retailers, specializes in providing unique all-natural products exclusively tailored to their needs. By joining forces with Optimeal, Generation Pet strengthens its dedication to offering high-quality pet food choices that prioritize the well-being and health of cats and dogs.

Optimeal's range of natural wet and dry cat and dog food is meticulously crafted using quality ingredients that support immune function and digestive health. Each recipe undergoes development by scientists, approval from veterinarians, and is prepared without GMO ingredients, chicken/poultry by-product meals, corn, wheat, soy, artificial colors, or preservatives. Since its introduction to the US market in November 2021, Optimeal has garnered positive responses from numerous pet parents, with top-selling products including Optimeal Indoor Health cat food and Optimeal Skin & Digestive Support for Toy Breeds, which have become favorites among Optimeal customers.

"We are aligned with Generation Pet in recognizing that nutrition is the foundation of our pets' health. This partnership brings together two businesses dedicated to offering the finest products to independent retailers," said Yuliana Vovk, New Business Development Director, North America, at Kormotech, the parent company of Optimeal. "As a Ukrainian pet food company, we embrace the challenges and remain steadfast in providing super-premium, natural nutrition for cats and dogs in the US market."

Generation Pet, operating from two strategically located warehouses just outside of Baltimore, Maryland, and Bloomfield, Connecticut, currently serves the Mid-Atlantic and North East regions. Their extensive distribution network ensures efficient delivery and reliable supply of Optimeal's natural pet food to meet the increasing demand in these areas.

The partnership between Optimeal and Generation Pet underscores their shared commitment to supporting independent retailers and providing exceptional pet food options. With Optimeal's reputation as a leading Ukrainian brand and Generation Pet's dedication to superior products and customer education, pet owners can trust in the quality and benefits of their pets' nutrition.

About Generation Pet

Generation Pet is committed to the independent retailer by providing unique all-natural products, which are exclusively sold to the independent retailer. They offer each retailer extensive training on all products either in store, conference calls, or through webinars.

Owned by Doug John and established in 1998, Generation Pet has thrived for over 20 years, collaborating closely with pet food retailers to deliver exceptional products and services.

Website: http://www.genpet.org

About Kormotech (Optimeal's manufacturer)

Optimeal is a super-premium, Ukrainian brand of pet food produced by Kormotech. It is a Ukrainian, family-owned pet food business located in the culturally vibrant Lviv region of Ukraine that provides high-quality, delicious, ethical, and environmentally-friendly pet food. The company has been recognized by Petfood Industry magazine as a top 51 pet food manufacturer and 7th in worldwide revenue growth, and offers branded and private-label products that are available in 40 countries across the globe. The company has embraced a policy of continuous technological improvement since it was founded in 2003.

Website Optimeal USA: http://www.optimeal.com

Website Kormotech: http://www.kormotech.com

Media Contact

