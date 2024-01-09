Premium Power and Audio Solutions Headline Anker's CES 2024 Innovation Honorees

Anker Prime charging station, Anker SOLIX F3800 portable power station, Anker SOLIX E1600 Solarbank and soundcore AeroFit open-ear earbuds selected as CES 2024 Innovation Awards Honorees Post this

The Anker Prime 6-in-1 charging station is designed with a sleek and ultra-thin form factor to deliver unparallled versatility and a clutter-free workspace. This upgraded charging station features 140-watts of charging capacity and a new smart display that empowers users to easily monitor the charging status of their devices. With two AC outlets, two USB-C ports and two UBS-A ports, this charging station is capable of charging up to six devices simultaneously, making it the ultimate solution for efficient charging. The Anker Prime 6-in-1 charging station is available on Anker.com and Amazon for $109.99.

Anker SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station

The Anker SOLIX F3800 is the industry's first portable power station to feature AC coupling and support home solar power cycling when paired with the Anker SOLIX Home Power Panel. The F3800 delivers impressive 6000W AC power output and 120V/240V dual voltage output, enabling it to simultaneously power high-energy devices. In addition, the AC output power can be elevated up to 12,000W when two F3800s are combined. The F3800 packs a massive 3.84kWh internal battery for extended backup power. With its expandable form factor, users can customize their power storage needs with up to 53.76kWh when combining two F3800s and up to 12 additional batteries, providing up to two weeks of home backup power. The F3800 Portable Power Station will be available for sale starting January 9 for $3,499 (only from January 9 to January 16) then $3,999 on Amazon and Anker.com.

Anker SOLIX E1600 Solarbank

The solarbank E1600 balcony power storage system is designed to be compatible with balcony photovoltaic (PV) products on the market. The solarbank E1600 features a capacity of 1.6 kWh, IP65 water and dust resistance for enhanced durability, and simple home installation in about five minutes. The solarbank is the world's longest-lasting solar balcony power storage solution, leveraging LFP battery technology capable of supporting 6,000 charging cycles, which is double the industry average. The solarbank E1600 also includes smart app control that can connect to the device through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for personalized power control. The Solarbank E1600 Balcony Power Storage System is available in the EU on Anker.com for €1,439.00.

soundcore AeroFit Open-ear Earbuds

AeroFit marks the soundcore brand's first pair of open ear earbuds, which are designed to let active users (e.g., runners, bikers) listen to audio without blocking surrounding noise around them such as oncoming traffic or car horns. AeroFit is crafted with hook-styled earbuds that allows for the audio driver to sit just outside a user's ear, leaving their ears open for sound transmission. The AeroFit offer users Open Ear Transparency, a key advantage of open ear earbuds that enables users to maintain a natural situational awareness during activities like cycling or walking in urban settings. It heightens environmental awareness without compromising the listening experience, allowing users to remain connected to their surroundings, including traffic sounds and conversations, all while enjoying their preferred music or podcasts. The AeroFit earbuds are available on soundcore.com and Amazon for $129.99.

All four of the CES Innovation Awards Honoree products will be on display at the PepCom Holiday Showcase at the Las Vegas Mirage on January 8, 2024.

