Prenatalratings.com Releases The List of Best Men's Prenatals for 2024

It takes two in the baby-making equation and men need a specific blend of essential nutrients for a healthy sperm count, motility, and normal morphology.

Timing is key. Guys benefit the most from taking a daily prenatal at least three months before trying to conceive.

Evidence-backed vitamins and minerals include CoQ10, zinc, folate, selenium, and Vitamins B6, C, D, and E, along with several amino acid derivatives.

One men's prenatal ingredient that doesn't get talked about enough is the Ayurvedic compound called shilajit, which has been shown to help support sperm health and energy levels.

Why Do Men Need a Prenatal?

Let's start with the biggest question first. The reality is that eggs aren't the only part of the baby-making equation. Any future dad who's looking to start a family needs a very specific blend of vitamins and minerals to support their fertility and sperm health. Sperm needs to be the healthiest it can be for several reasons.

Sperm has a big job in fertilizing the egg and providing 50% of the genetic material for baby's development. Sperm is also responsible for mapping out the DNA blueprint for the placenta, which will nourish a baby throughout the entire pregnancy.

Plus, it's a little-known fact that men's ability to father children has a timeline too. While men can produce sperm throughout their life, sperm quality declines with age, specifically concerning sperm DNA. During sperm development, several factors can cause DNA fragmentation, which means there are breaks or changes in a DNA strand or chromosome in the sperm. It's as serious as it sounds. It can result in multiple issues down the line, including birth defects, developmental disorders, and even miscarriage.

Sperm morphology: In other words, what does your sperm look like? Its size and shape matter. Healthy sperm have an oval-shaped head and a long tail. In looking at a semen analysis, fertility is increased when over 4% of sperm has normal morphology, and 14% is considered by experts to have a high probability of fertility.

Sperm motility: Healthy sperm is "motile," meaning that it can efficiently swim to the egg. Successful fertilization comes from sperm that can swim in straight lines or large circles and move at a rate of around 25 micrometers in a second.

Sperm count: This refers to the concentration of sperm in semen. A normal range for most men is around 40 to 300 million per milliliter. Between 10 to 20 million sperm per milliliter is considered "low," however your lifestyle factors (including nutrition) can positively impact your sperm count and change these numbers.

Numerous clinical studies show that getting the right nutrients supports sperm health across the board. Boosting your vitamin and mineral intake is important since a healthy diet doesn't always provide the much-needed surplus of nutrients you need. Even your multivitamin doesn't have some of the specialized nutrients shown to support sperm health.

According to Dr. Darren Bryk, an expert in male andrology and infertility, swapping out the multivitamin for a prenatal is the quickest and easiest way to prepare for conception and fatherhood. "Proper prenatal nutrition for men, with consideration of adding a men's prenatal vitamin that includes CoQ10, may be associated with higher-quality sperm and fewer DNA abnormalities."

When Should You Be Taking a Men's Prenatal?

It takes sperm approximately three months to mature, so experts recommend taking a men's prenatal around 3-6 months before trying to conceive.

To get the most benefit, it's also important to take a prenatal vitamin daily. Making it a part of your routine is simple when you pair it with your morning meal. All of those nutrients help fill in the gaps in your daily diet and support your reproductive health.

What Makes a Good Men's Prenatal?

In the last few years, men's prenatals have started popping up on shelves. There are now way more options, but not all prenatal supplements are created equal. Formulation and quality is key. Finding the best prenatal requires knowing what nutrients to look for on the label. Let's break them down.

CoQ10: Also known as Coenzyme Q10, this antioxidant is one that all future dads need. It helps support energy levels at the cellular level, so it helps sperm swim faster while also protecting sperm DNA from oxidative stress (one of the main causes of infertility).

Zinc: This mineral supports healthy sperm and fertility by balancing hormones and supporting conception and implantation.

Folate: This nutrient specifically plays a role in healthy sperm production and is associated with supporting male fertility and DNA synthesis. While you're searching, know that the best form to take is methylated folate, which your body absorbs more efficiently.

Selenium: This is a trace mineral that supports testicular development, sperm development, and even sperm motility and function.

Vitamin B6: This B vitamin plays a crucial role in supporting healthy sperm.

Vitamin C: This vitamin has been shown to support sperm count, motility, and normal sperm morphology, including supporting overall semen quality for conception.

Vitamin D: This is yet another powerhouse vitamin that promotes sperm motility. Plus, Vitamin D has also been shown to consistently support sperm quality.

Vitamin E: This a powerful antioxidant that's associated with improved sperm motility, playing a role in successful fusion between sperm and egg.

L-Arginine: If sperm counts are up and your swimmers are moving faster, this amino acid derivative is doing its job.

L-Carnitine: This is one nutrient that packs a punch. It plays a vital role in supporting sperm quality. Another perk? It's associated with higher fertilization rates.

L-Taurine: Another amino acid for the win! It specifically supports motility and morphology.

N-Acetyl-L-Cysteine: You can thank this amino acid for its role in helping improve sperm health across the board, from sperm motility and morphology to your overall sperm count.

Shilajit: This is one key ingredient that doesn't get enough air time. Its name translates to "conqueror of mountains" which is pretty accurate for what it does. Clinical studies show that shilajit is effective at promoting quality sperm and higher testosterone levels. Plus, it's been used for centuries to support energy levels and overall vitality.

Our Top Picks for Men's Prenatals

Beli VitalityTM for Men

What We Love: Not only was this the first men's prenatal to hit the market, but it's also the only men's prenatal to include the Ayurvedic compound shilajit. This compound not only helps support sperm health but also boosts your energy.

The Beli Vitality for Men prenatal includes all the urologist and dietitian-approved nutrients needed to support men's fertility and sperm health. Each bottle is made in the USA at a GMP-certified facility, meaning it abides by strict manufacturing practices. Plus, Beli was awarded the Clean Label Project Purity Award, giving you peace of mind that you're taking high-quality prenatal vitamins. Beli men's prenatal also happens to be a top pick by Forbes Health.

What to Consider: Specialized forumula and at two capsules a day, it makes taking prenatals easier.

Bird & Be The Powers for Males

What We Love: This men's prenatal pack includes a lot of heavy-hitting nutrients on our list, including vitamin E, L-carnitine, and CoQ10. Plus, they're specifically formulated with bioavailability in mind, so your body can absorb all the nutrients.

What to Consider: The cost of a 30-day supply is $60, putting this prenatal at a higher price point on our list. It also requires taking a handful of pills, which makes it a little harder to stomach.

Best Nest Wellness Ready Bird Fertility for Men

What We Love: Formulated by a board-certified neurologist, this brand follows strict standards and third-party testing to make sure their prenatal only includes what you need. That means they stay away from heavy metals, GMOs, artificial colors, or allergens. Plus, you only take one capsule daily.

What to Consider: The prenatal packs in some important vitamins and minerals, but it is more of a general multivitamin as opposed to being specifically designed to support fertility health.

Natalist Male Prenatal Daily Packets

What We Love: Natalist's prenatals are made in the USA claim to meet cGMP guidelines. We also liked that this blend is formulated by a team of urologists and registered dietitians, and focuses on key nutrients like CoQ10, selenium, vitamin C, D, and E.

What to Consider: Four pills make this one of the higher daily doses on our list, while also being a higher price ($60) per monthly order.

Blue Stork Men's Fertility Support

What We Love: Blue Stork's blend is geared toward supporting libido and energy levels, and they make sure to include key nutrients like Vitamin B6, B12, and zinc. Their blend is also made in a GMP-certified facility and is third-party tested.

What to Consider: Key antioxidants like selenium, CoQ10, and Vitamins C and E are not included in their formulation.

Daily Wellness Fertility Blend for Men

What We Love: Daily Wellness specifically hones in on fertility and sperm health, so it's not just a multivitamin. Their blend includes L-carnitine and antioxidants such as Vitamins C and E, and selenium.

What to Consider: The supplement has a proprietary blend that includes green tea extract. Consider consulting with your doctor on this particular ingredient and how it might interact with medications.

