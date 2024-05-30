Prepaid Bill Inc. Releases "The Importance of Parental Controls on Cell Phones"

This guide offers information on the importance of parental controls on cell phones by detailing why children need to be monitored online, the benefits of parental controls, and how to implement parental controls.
Cell phones are used by people for hours every day, even young children and adolescents, and not having parental controls in place could expose children to content they're not ready for and allow open communication with strangers. Children need to have their online activity monitored because it keeps them safe and helps establish boundaries and guidelines. Parental controls allow parents and guardians to view the sites children are visiting, place limits on search engines, track their location, and set screen time limits.
"Parental controls offer added assurance that your kids can stay protected when their developing brains make making good choices difficult," according to Prepaid Bill Inc. Setting parental controls offers numerous benefits including teaching children about accountability, establishing proper browsing habits, and training them online etiquette. Parental controls also help to prevent cyberbullying and access to predators.
