Prepare Now for Data Privacy Law Changes in 2024 and Beyond

"At least a dozen states have now enacted privacy laws, in addition to global laws already in place," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "Organizations should plan carefully to prepare for data privacy law changes in 2024 and beyond."

New State Privacy Laws Taking Effect in 2024

"The following new privacy laws will take effect in the coming months: Montana Consumer Data Privacy Act (MTCDPA), Oregon Consumer Privacy Act (OCPA), Texas Data Privacy and Security Act (TDPSA), Utah Consumer Privacy Act (UCPA), State of Washington My Health My Data Act, and the Florida Digital Bill of Rights."

Preparing for Data Privacy Law Changes in 2024 and Beyond

"While each law contains specific requirements and penalties, most privacy laws share some common elements. Using these common elements as a starting point, organizations can build privacy programs to cover most situations."

"Make it easy for consumers to exercise their rights – Most privacy laws include the right to opt-out of targeted advertising, sale of personal data, and profiling. Include interactive forms for consumers to provide consent. Also give them specific contact information so they can request correction or deletion of their personal data."

"Keep in mind that, while these general practices will help to promote compliance, privacy legislation continually evolves, and specific requirements differ. Legal teams must monitor the legislative landscape regularly and provide appropriate guidance regarding necessary adjustments."

Information Governance Experts

The regulatory compliance experts at Messaging Architects offer the expertise and technology businesses need to simplify compliance. With robust information governance and data compliance monitoring, organizations gain peace of mind while improving data value.

About Messaging Architects

Messaging Architects specializes in effectively managing and securing an organization's most precious asset, its information. With over 20 years of information management and technology consulting experience, the Messaging Architects team has provided corporations, educational intuitions, health care facilities and nonprofits with methodologies, procedures, and technology to keep their data organized, compliant and secure.

