Prepare Your Municipality for Electronic Permitting with Mitchell Humphrey's FastTrackGov® Software

Nancy Brady, Account Executive at Mitchell Humphrey explained, "Municipalities are discovering the advantages of offering online services, and laws like New Jersey's Bill A1145, will accelerate their digital transformation."

The goal is to make the entire permitting process more efficient and convenient by minimizing the need for paper-based applications to be submitted and processed by municipality employees. Residents and businesses submitting applications benefit by having anytime access to their municipality's services rather than having to make in-person appointments.

Brady continued, "Moving from paper-based to digital operations can be daunting initially, and municipality leadership teams must choose the right software for their community. That is why we designed FastTrackGov® specifically with the needs of municipalities in mind."

FastTrackGov (FTG) makes it easy for communities in New Jersey to comply with the A1145 directive. This comprehensive software package offers local governments an online services portal that meets all the requirements of the updated state regulations.

Brady added, "Technology doesn't replace human interaction in municipalities. In fact, using tailored software programs like FTG allows employees to dedicate more of their time to helping residents and businesses with detailed inquiries."

About Mitchell Humphrey & Co.

Mitchell Humphrey & Co., founded in 1977 by Mitchell O. Humphrey, is a leading provider of software solutions and support services for both the public and private sectors. Their broad range of software includes financials, community development, and vehicle-for-hire regulation applications. They provide custom software and services to over 200 clients across North America which include state and local governments, educational institutions, and mid-sized businesses. Learn more at mitchellhumphrey.com.

