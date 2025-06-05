Prepared lands $80M Series C, led by General Catalyst, to bring AI to emergency response nationwide

"Prepared is using applied AI in the real world, where the stakes are literally life and death. Equally important, they're supporting 911 operators who help citizens in their most difficult moments," said Mark Crane, partner at General Catalyst. Post this

"Prepared is using applied AI in the real world, where the stakes are literally life and death. Equally important, they're supporting 911 operators who help citizens in their most difficult moments," said Mark Crane, partner at General Catalyst. "The mission aligns closely with our work in sectors like healthcare and defense, and we're excited to help the team continue to rapidly scale into what we believe will be a defining platform in public safety technology."

Despite serving as the backbone of public safety, 911 professionals are amongst the most technologically underserved civil servants in the United States. When high call volumes collide with understaffing and inadequate tools, on calls where every second matters, lives are placed in harm's way. Prepared's platform is designed to ease the burden of these challenges by acting as an assistant, empowering each telecommunicator with easy-to-use, seamless solutions during critical emergencies.

"From the time we began working with them, Prepared has been much more than just a vendor, they've been a partner," says Anthony Mignogna, Chief of Communications at Delaware County Emergency Services, "Working with them to develop new technology for our agency, and agencies around the country, has been a refreshing experience. I know firsthand how much their team is thinking about the experience of my call-takers and dispatchers, which makes their success linked with our success and our citizens' safety, which is our sole focus. I couldn't be more excited to see what they've got in store for the future."

Since the launch of their first emergency response focused product in the fall of 2021, Prepared and its partners have impacted countless lives around the country during a variety of emergencies, including cardiac arrests, a volcano eruption, lost climbers, and violent crimes. Their 1,000+ partner agencies help protect nearly 100 million people in 49 states. Their clients include Las Vegas Metro PD, the Metro Nashville Department of Emergency Communications, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department, Delaware County Emergency Services, and El Paso 911.

The company's newest funding round follows their launch of the first end-to-end assistive AI platform for emergency response in December 2024. Automated Non-Emergency Triage, a dynamic AI voice assistant currently deployed in multiple agencies, significantly reduces the burden of high-volume non-emergency calls on emergency call-takers. Assistive Call-Taking, shown to reduce Spanish-language call-processing times by 66% and streamline overall call processing, and Assistive Dispatch, which greatly eases the stress of dispatchers communicating with the field, power the core of 911 operations while Automated Quality Assurance (QA) is helping agencies like Baltimore rapidly improve call-taking performance.

About Prepared

Prepared is the pioneer and a leading provider of assistive AI to public safety agencies. The company's flagship platform is an end-to-end assistive AI toolbox that consolidates critical functionality onto a single screen, empowering PSAPs to harness the power of fully integrated AI. Since its founding in 2019, the company now partners with over 1,000 agencies in 49 states that protect 97 million people. In the process, it has raised over $130 million in venture funding from leading investors, including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), General Catalyst, M13 and First Round Capital. For more information, visit Prepared911.com

About General Catalyst

General Catalyst is a global investment and transformation company that partners with the world's most ambitious entrepreneurs to drive resilience and applied AI.

We support founders with a long-term view who challenge the status quo, partnering with them from seed to growth stage and beyond.

With offices in San Francisco, New York City, Boston, Berlin, Bangalore, and London, we have supported the growth of 800+ businesses, including Airbnb, Anduril, Applied Intuition, Commure, Glean, Guild, Gusto, Helsing, Hubspot, Kayak, Livongo, Mistral, Ramp, Samsara, Snap, Stripe, Sword, and Zepto.

For more: www.generalcatalyst.com, @generalcatalyst

