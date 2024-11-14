Prepared unveils the Prepared End-to-End Assistive AI Platform to optimize 911 emergency response

911 centers can now maximize call data for assistive non-emergency triage, assistive dispatch and automated QA, putting an end to data silos

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prepared, the leading AI platform built to revolutionize emergency communications, today announced the launch of the Prepared End-to-End Assistive AI Platform. By harnessing the power of data fluidity and assistive AI, the platform transforms emergency response at every critical stage of a 911 call and provides critical call information anytime, anywhere to call takers, dispatchers, supervisors and first responders. It is the only platform for emergency response to unify data and perform multiple functions to ensure that no cry for help is ever missed.

"Our platform delivers two critical wins for 911 services: seamless AI assistance integrated into every stage of the emergency response process and a fully interoperable, single-screen experience. It empowers hardworking telecommunicators with the support they need to efficiently process any call, ensuring every aspect of emergency response is handled with precision," said Michael Chime, co-founder and CEO, Prepared.

The core products in the Prepared End-to-End Assistive AI Platform and their benefits are:

Automated Non-Emergency Triage optimizes the bandwidth and stamina of telecommunicators by appropriately rerouting the high volume of non-emergency calls, which can be up to 75% of the call volume in a center. It answers incoming calls to 10-digit lines; transfers emergency calls to call takers along with the transcript and summary; transfers non-emergency calls to other relevant departments; and sends information and links to the caller via SMS. For public safety answering points (PSAPs) overwhelmed by calls to their 10-digit lines, it relieves the burden on emergency call takers while providing a frustration-free experience for citizens.





Assistive Dispatch transcribes all radio traffic in real time so that dispatchers who need to communicate with field responders to deploy an appropriate emergency response can see what was said, when, by whom and in which talk group. It brings clarity and calm to radio traffic by reducing the dispatcher's mental-processing and multitasking burden, while helping dispatchers develop their "radio ear," the ability to understand often distorted language over radio.





Automated QA leverages call data such as audio recordings and transcripts, and AI-powered automation to reduce the manual and time-consuming burden of QA and review to help ensure that every call is reviewed in a timely manner. It automatically checks whether each basic question in a 911 call was asked and answered, assigns an instantly visible pass/fail grade and flags custom call categories for review.





Assistive Call Taking reduces call processing times by up to 50% by automatically transcribing calls, translating non-English languages in real time and flagging critical keywords from a call, while providing actionable location accuracy and call summarization. Supervisors have live access to call data, empowering them to step in and support staff as needed.





Location Accuracy streamlines determining the precise location of a caller, which is among the most important information a call taker needs to confirm. It makes Emergency Location Services (ELS) for Android through Google and Emergency Enhanced Data (EED) for iOS through Apple available for every call on a single screen, so that call takers no longer need to view location data on one screen and verify it on a maps provider on another screen while following the call-taking process. Through a differentiated feature known as "verified spoken location," which uses a transcript-based methodology, call takers can instantly identify key spoken indicators like address, landmark, cross streets, mile markers on a highway, etc.

The Prepared End-to-End Assistive AI Platform is focused on eliminating the limitations of fragmented information usually resulting from the use of point solutions designed to perform specific tasks but difficult to integrate. Democratizing data across the stages of a call and beyond provides every person in the response chain a comprehensive view of a situation resulting in swift, efficient and accurate actions.

About Prepared

Prepared is a pioneer of assistive AI technology for public safety agencies. The Prepared End-to-End Assistive AI Platform is an AI-powered 911 emergency-response platform that synthesizes data to increase call-taking and dispatch efficiency. The platform delivers seamless AI assistance integrated into every stage of the emergency response process and a fully interoperable, single-screen experience. Since its founding in 2019, the company now partners with nearly 1,000 agencies in 49 states that protect 97 million people. It has raised $57 million in venture funding from leading investors, including Andreessen Horowitz (aka a16z), M13 and First Round Capital. For more information, visit Prepared911.com.

Media Contact

Nina Poulaki, Prepared, 1 844-526-7727, [email protected], https://www.prepared911.com/

SOURCE Prepared