Preparedness is Key for Homeowners as the 2024 Hurricane Season Begins, Says Mercury Insurance

"By preparing your home for the upcoming storm season ahead of time, you can provide a safer environment for your family and save money if you sustain weather-related damage." Post this

Create a plan for your family and home and choose someone outside of the danger zone as a central point of contact.

Stay informed – set up reliable weather information and alerts, and purchase a NOAA Weather Radio.

Review your insurance, document your belongings and create a home inventory video.

Have a licensed professional inspect and prepare your roof, vents, skylights and chimneys; conduct preventative maintenance, where necessary.

The next time you replace your roof, consider materials and an installation that meets IBHS Fortified Roof requirements.

Trim trees and tidy your yard. Keep all trees trimmed and away from your house and make sure loose yard furniture and other equipment is secure.

Regularly service your generator and store it in a safe, dry location. And if you don't have a generator, consider purchasing one.

A complete checklist is available at Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety Hurricane Ready Guidance.

"These tips from IBHS are best practices for all homeowners, but especially for those who live in hurricane zones like the Southeast," said Mike Dawdy, director, state product management, at Mercury Insurance. "By preparing your home for the upcoming storm season ahead of time, you can provide a safer environment for your family and save money if you sustain weather-related damage."

Should a hurricane strike your area and your property is damaged, Mercury Insurance will have a team ready to assist its policyholders. Dawdy explains that the first step for Mercury customers is to call your Mercury independent agent and Mercury Insurance for assistance.

"In the event of any catastrophic weather event, our team will be standing by to help as quickly and efficiently as possible," says Dawdy.

When Filing a Claim

Mercury customers can report their loss or damage online anytime through Mercury's automated digital experience by submitting a claim at Mercury Insurance Claims or by calling the claims hotline at (800) 503-3724.

Be prepared to provide your policy number.

Provide all of your contact information so your adjuster can reach you. It's important to provide all your phone numbers, even if temporary.

Take account and be prepared to provide a complete description of your damage. Have photos of your damage ready to share with your assigned adjuster.

If available, have any pre-loss photos/videos of your property or its contents ready to share with your adjuster. This will assist your adjuster with the damage evaluation process.

Do not remove any debris or damaged property that may be related to your claim. If it is unsafe to keep any damaged personal items, please take photos of the unsafe items for your adjuster to review as part of your claims, then properly discard unsafe items.

Keep records – copies of communications between you and your adjuster, receipts for living expenses incurred in the event you have been displaced, etc.

Here are some additional key hurricane facts that may be helpful heading into the 2024 season that everyone should be aware of:

Hurricane activity tends to peak in mid-September, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

According to the Weather Channel, the 2024 hurricane season will likely be one of the most active on record, with 24 named storms and 11 hurricanes expected.

According to the National Weather Service, an average of 12 tropical storms develop over the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico every year. Many of these remain over the ocean, and of the 12 tropical storms, six will become hurricanes each year.

Additional hurricane preparedness resources:

NOAA National Weather Service: http://www.weather.gov/safety.php

American Red Cross: http://www.redcross.org/getprepared

Federal Emergency Management Agency: http://www.ready.gov

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mercury Insurance provides auto, homeowners and business insurance through more than 4,700 employees and a network of more than 8,000 independent agents in 11 states.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier offering personal auto, homeowners, and renters insurance directly to consumers and through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury also writes business owners, business auto, landlord, commercial multi-peril and mechanical protection insurance in various states.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit http://www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

Media Contact

Shane Smith, Mercury Insurance, (424) 903-3665, [email protected], http://www.mercuryinsurance.com/

SOURCE Mercury Insurance