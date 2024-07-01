Preparing an Inclusive Next Generation of Hospitality Professionals, Innisfree Hotels Partners with Project SEARCH to Train Young People with Disabilities

Through Project SEARCH, interns who are typically ages 18-22 spend a school year rotating through the Hilton Garden Inn and the Holiday Inn Resort in Fort Walton Beach, and the Hampton Inn, Holiday Inn Resort, Fairfield by Marriott and Hilton Pensacola Beach in Pensacola Beach. Post this

Through Project SEARCH, interns who are typically ages 18-22 spend a school year rotating through the Hilton Garden Inn and the Holiday Inn Resort in Fort Walton Beach, and the Hampton Inn, Holiday Inn Resort, Fairfield by Marriott and Hilton Pensacola Beach in Pensacola Beach. They participate in classroom learning on-site as well as on-the-job training for a variety of roles at the properties: housekeeping, laundry, maintenance, front desk, and front- and back-of-house food and beverage positions.

"We work hard to base internships on the students' individual career interests and skill sets," said Rhiannon Reynolds, Vice President of Operations at Innisfree Hotels. "They often learn skills for additional jobs while moving throughout the properties."

To date, over 50 students have graduated through Innisfree Hotels' Project SEARCH program, with about a dozen accepting full-time permanent positions.

"Innisfree Hotels believes in supporting a work environment where every team member feels that they belong, their voices are heard and their opinions matter," Reynolds said. "Project SEARCH embodies those values. We are proud to partner with them to help build the next generation of hospitality professionals."

In addition to Project SEARCH, Innisfree Hotels works with local Vocational Rehabilitation offices, Okaloosa UP and other organizations that are focused on providing job skills and training to people with disabilities. These efforts have been recognized with the Exceptional Employer Award from the State of Florida, as well as with proclamations from Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Escambia counties.

For more than three decades, Innisfree Hotels has expertly developed and managed dozens of hotels in partnership with many of the world's most-recognized hospitality brands. Today, the company owns or manages more than 44 entities — about 3,600 rooms — and employs approximately 2,000 people. Innisfree is the largest beachfront hotel owner-operator on the Gulf Coast. As a triple-bottom-line company, Innisfree measures success through People, Planet and Prosperity.

