Preschool Registration Now Open at Basal Therapies & Preschool

The thing that makes Basal a special place is really our dedicated team and their genuine desire to make an impact on the kids they serve, their families, and our community as a whole.

Preschool Registration Now Open

For parents looking for quality education that prioritizes developmental skills, preschool registration is now open. The program provides children with specialized instruction, a supportive environment, and behavioral support to ensure they learn and thrive. Their daily schedule includes therapeutic integration, developmental center play, small group activities, snacks, literacy and numeracy groups, and gross motor play. Their team is composed of members from the special education, speech-language pathology, occupational therapy, and mental health disciplines. For more information on enrollment, you can visit their Preschool page.

Kathryn Ferro, Founder & CEO of Basal Therapies & Preschool, speaks to what makes the program so special. "The thing that makes Basal a special place is really our dedicated team and their genuine desire to make an impact on the kids they serve, their families, and our community as a whole."

Comprehensive Childhood Development Services

Basal Therapies & Preschool is able to provide their effective programs thanks to their focus on the five developmental domains:

Cognition: How your child thinks and learns

Communication: How your child understands and uses verbal and non-verbal forms of communication

Adaptive Skills: How your child uses self-help activities to improve their health and safety

Motor Development: The ways your child moves and manipulates their environment using gross and fine motor skills

Social-Emotional Skills: How your child learns to make sense of emotions and develops meaningful relationships with others

Ferro emphasized this focus, saying, "We are able to support kids and families with wrap-around care. We draw on the experiences and expertise our team brings to not only aid in each child's development, but really to walk alongside our families, celebrating gains, big and small, by their side."

The team at Basal Therapies & Preschool puts their years of experience into providing these top-quality services:

Pediatric Occupational Therapy

Pediatric Speech Therapy

Pediatric Mental Health

Pediatric Outpatient Feeding Program

Parenting Education

Therapy in community settings

Parental Involvement

Every provider on the team understands that families seeking pediatric therapy often feel isolated, overwhelmed, and intimidated. They hope parents will view the process of getting their children adequate help will feel more like a partnership than a battle. Basal Therapies & Preschool actively encourages parents to play an active role in their child's development. This encouragement comes from the understanding that for a child to succeed, families need to be involved and informed. When everyone is on the same page, there will be a clear understanding of what kind of pediatric therapy is recommended for each child, how it will be implemented, and how success will be measured.

All About Community

Basal Therapies & Preschool recognizes that their success is largely dependent on the community they serve. That's why they provide support and host events whenever possible. One of their most popular events is their PJs & Prizes event, which invites families to enjoy games, crafts, and other activities. Previous community partners for this event include family support services, therapy dog groups, libraries, and more.

A unique aspect of this group's approach to child development is their community-based services. These are therapies provided by licensed providers at community locations, such as schools and child care centers. This model provides the opportunity to bring a child's therapies into real-world situations and environments, promoting carryover and partnership with their caregivers and teachers.

They also frequently hold donation drives and host hangouts that give children the opportunity to take part in activities like Charades, Pictionary, crafts, and even movie nights. For a look at upcoming hangouts, you can visit their Group Programs page.

One other upcoming service Basal Therapies & Preschool will be offering is birthday parties. Parents will be able to reserve rooms to celebrate these important milestones in their children's lives. While a dedicated page will be added to their website in the near future, anyone who would like to learn more or book early can contact them directly.

Happy Children, Happy Parents

Basal Therapies & Preschool has received a high amount of praise in the time they've been open, thanks to a commitment to their core values and the children they serve. One parent left a glowing review that stated, "Basal Therapies provides unmatched patience and expertise coupled with a new approach in multiple care settings. We're deeply grateful for their dedication to giving our kids a voice!"

Another parent had these words to share: "Parenting kids with special needs can often feel like a lonely undertaking, but since our girls started therapy at Basal, I finally feel like we have a team that has our backs. Our therapists have been beyond amazing and so beautifully achieve the perfect balance of research-based intervention while still treating our girls like the individuals they are. Our therapy team at Basal is also next level when it comes to collaboration with each other and our family in working towards the goal of our girls becoming the best versions of themselves. We are so thankful to be part of the Basal family!"

Looking to the Future

Basal Therapies & Preschool is always looking forward to what's next. With preschool registration in full swing, they're planning a fun- and education-filled year for the children who enroll. Beyond that, parents and community members can look forward to other upcoming events, of which details will be shared in the future.

To contact Basal Therapies & Preschool with questions about preschool, pediatric therapy, or other services, please reach out to [email protected].

About Basal Therapies & Preschool

Basal Therapies & Preschool is a provider of pediatric therapy and preschool services to area children and families. Their services include pediatric speech and occupational therapy, pediatric mental health, pediatric outpatient feeding, parenting education, and community services. Their preschool program provides specialized instruction, an inclusive learning environment, and behavioral support provided by team members from the special education, speech-language pathology, occupational therapy, and mental health disciplines. In addition to pediatric therapy services and preschool, Basal Therapies & Preschool frequently offers extracurricular group activities and summer camps. They have served the Frederick community and surrounding area since 2020. For more information, visit http://www.basaltherapies.com.

