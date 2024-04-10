Prescott College Named Preferred Teach-Out Partner for Goddard College

"While we are deeply saddened at the closure of Goddard College," said Dr. Barbara Morris, President of Prescott College "we are honored to be able to continue Goddard's legacy through the education of its students. Post this

Prescott College, founded in 1966, has over a half-century of leadership in developing and refining experiential and online educational models that have kept the college at the forefront of institutions seeking to address urgent issues currently facing human societies. Collaborative learning, multidisciplinary studies, and experiential and field-based learning are hallmarks of the Prescott educational experience. Enrolling approximately 1,000 students annually in both on-campus and online programs, Prescott offers bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees, and houses approximately 150 residential students. Prescott College students are educators, activists, counselors, researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs—all of whom are eager to make a difference in their local and global communities. Prescott College is proud to serve a diverse student body that is passionate about making a long-lasting impact on society and the environment.

Goddard College will officially close at the end of this semester. Applicants for the 2024-2025 academic year can apply to Prescott College at http://www.prescott.edu/apply.

"We are committed to ensuring that Goddard students continue to have access to a high-quality education and thrive academically," said Dr. Morris, "and our community is here to support Goddard students through this transition."

For more information, visit http://www.Prescott.edu.

Heidi Robbe, Prescott College, (630) 400-3329

