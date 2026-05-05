Preseem and QueSee AI Announce Integration Connecting Network QoE Data with Customer Interaction Analytics for Broadband Operators

"With Preseem and QueSee, we can validate what the network is telling us, and get a clear, accurate picture of the true customer experience. We resolve issues faster, avoid unnecessary truck rolls, and deliver a better experience where it matters most." - Drew Beverage, COO, 360 Broadband Post this

Dan Siemon, CEO at Preseem, said: "Network operations and customer experience have always been two separate conversations at most broadband operators, with no reliable way to connect them. This integration closes that gap. When Preseem and QueSee's data flows between the platforms, operators can see not only which sites are struggling but also which subscribers are affected, how many have already called in, and what revenue is at risk. For operators, that's the difference between reacting to churn and preventing it."

What the Integration Delivers

Once connected, the integration surfaces Preseem's network data across QueSee's platform in three areas: real-time agent support, automated call scoring, and infrastructure-level business intelligence.

Real-time network context for agents:

When a subscriber calls in, QueSee's Live Assist agent view now displays that subscriber's network health status, device issue count, and signal quality data from Preseem automatically, at the moment of the call. Agents can see whether the subscriber's CPE is reporting degraded signal, whether their access point is congested or overloaded, or whether the network is healthy. If Preseem data indicates a tower-wide issue, agents can identify that the problem is not isolated to the caller - enabling faster triage and more accurate dispatch decisions. Industry estimates place the average truck roll at $150 to $500 per dispatch; agents who can distinguish between a subscriber-specific equipment issue and a broader infrastructure event before dispatching can reduce unnecessary field visits.

Network-verified call scoring:

QueSee scores 100% of customer interactions against the operator's own Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), compared to the fewer than 5% of interactions that most contact centers review manually. With Preseem data now available to the scoring engine, those scores can incorporate network ground truth. When an agent tells a subscriber their connection is performing normally, Preseem's QoE data confirms or contradicts that assessment. The system applies network data with explicit guardrails: Preseem signals modulate churn risk scores but do not override conversation-based analysis, good network signal acts as a protective factor that lowers risk, and no automated interventions are triggered on network data alone. This design prevents false positives: a subscriber with degraded signal who has not called to complain is visible in the system but is not flagged for retention outreach based on network data alone.

Tower Intelligence - churn risk and revenue impact by infrastructure site:

This capability is unique to the integration as neither platform produces it independently. QueSee aggregates subscriber data: call volume, churn risk scores, retention outcomes, and revenue, by tower site and individual access point, then overlays Preseem's network health and capacity data for each site. The result is a view where a manager can see that a specific tower has degrading signal quality, a defined number of at-risk subscribers, and a quantified dollar amount of monthly revenue at stake, all in a single screen. At the AP level, managers can drill down to see capacity utilization, subscriber count, and churn breakdown per access point. The view includes selectable time ranges to track how network health and subscriber retention have moved together over time, and QueSee's Ask Q interface can query the combined dataset in natural language. This converts network monitoring from a NOC tool into a capital planning tool: infrastructure investment decisions are backed by combined network performance and subscriber revenue data. Preseem data in this view also surfaces revenue opportunity signals - subscribers on plans they are underutilizing or consistently hitting limits - which operators can cross-reference with QueSee's conversation data showing upgrade interest or competitor mentions.

"For years, understanding customer experience at an ISP meant NPS surveys and feedback forms that most subscribers never fill out. But every subscriber tells you about their experience with every interaction - be it a call, an open ticket or an email in your CRM. QueSee lets ISPs analyze 100% of those interactions. With Preseem, we now pair what the subscriber is saying with what their network is actually doing," said Andrew Konovalenko, CEO, QueSee AI. "The result isn't a single churn number on a dashboard, it's a per-subscriber view of experience, churn risk, and the specific drivers you can act on. That's what 100% visibility into your customer experience looks like. It lets operators stop reacting to cancellations and start competing on growth and revenue with data they already have."

The Economic Cost of Disconnected Data

The financial context behind the integration is significant. Industry benchmarks place monthly broadband subscriber churn between 1% and 2%, meaning an operator with 10,000 subscribers can expect to lose 1,200 to 2,400 customers per year. With subscriber acquisition costs typically ranging from $300 to $600 per customer, that churn represents $360,000 to $1.4 million annually in replacement costs alone, before accounting for lost recurring revenue. In M&A contexts, the impact compounds: Verizon's 2024 acquisition of Frontier Communications valued fiber subscribers at approximately $9,100 each across a 2.2-million subscriber base, placing a direct enterprise-value cost on every preventable cancellation.

A portion of that churn is detectable through network data, and a portion through customer conversations, but the two signals have not historically been available in the same system. The integration is designed to close that gap.

In a published case study, ISP operator AirBridge Broadband reported a 20% reduction in truck rolls and service calls, and thousands of dollars in savings on equipment costs, after deploying Preseem's network visibility. Similarly, QueSee operators report retaining at-risk subscribers identified through automated customer experience analysis that would not have been caught through manual review.

Joint Deployments

Broadband operators including 360 Broadband already run both Preseem and QueSee in production, combining network QoE monitoring with automated call scoring across retention, agent performance, and operational efficiency.

"We operate over 200 wireless towers across ten thousand square miles. Before this integration, our network team and our call center were working off two different views: Preseem showed us which access points were struggling, and QueSee showed us which subscribers were at risk based on customer interactions and CRM data. Bringing that together into a single, unified view - with per-tower intelligence - changes everything. It's the difference between seeing congestion in the network and understanding exactly how many customers, and how much revenue, is tied to that issue," said Drew Beverage, COO at 360 Broadband.

"With Preseem and QueSee, we can correlate issues faster, validate what the network is telling us, and get a clear, accurate picture of the true customer experience. So the conversation shifts from reacting to tickets to making informed infrastructure investment decisions. We resolve issues faster, avoid unnecessary truck rolls, and deliver a better experience where it matters most."

Availability

The Preseem and QueSee AI integration is available now. Operators who already use both platforms can enable it from QueSee's admin panel - the setup requires a Preseem API key and a compatible billing system for subscriber matching. No additional hardware, software installation, or changes to existing systems are required. Data flows automatically once connected and refreshes live to ensure agents and managers always see the current network state. The integration runs alongside other QueSee data sources, including Calix and Sonar. Operators interested in the integration can contact either company directly or visit preseem.com and quesee.ai.

About Preseem

Preseem is the platform that tells regional ISPs a subscriber is having a bad experience before they call. Support and NOC teams get a single view across every vendor, whether fixed wireless, fiber, or hybrid, so they can spot issues early, triage in minutes, and stop losing customers to problems they never knew existed. That means less churn, fewer wasted truck rolls, and the ability to use the power of network data to drive business decisions. Preseem is used by hundreds of operators worldwide and has been named WISPA Service of the Year five times. For more information, visit preseem.com.

About QueSee AI

QueSee AI is a Customer Experience and Retention Intelligence platform for broadband operators. The platform integrates with operators' existing VoIP, CRM, billing, and network systems to analyze 100% of customer interactions - automating QA scoring against each operator's SOPs, identifying churn risk from conversation patterns, and surfacing revenue opportunities in subscriber interactions. Main capabilities include automated customer experience analysis from calls, tickets, CRM and network data, automated agent coaching reports, real-time escalation alerts, and Ask Q, a natural-language interface for querying call data. QueSee is used globally by broadband providers serving 2,000 to 150,000+ subscribers. For more information, visit quesee.ai.

Media Contacts

Preseem: Neil McDonald, Content Strategist - [email protected]

QueSee AI: Tim Toktabek, Head of Marketing - [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Neither Preseem nor QueSee AI assumes any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Trademarks

Preseem is a trademark of Aterlo Networks Inc. QueSee and the QueSee logo are trademarks of QueSee AI Inc. All other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Neil McDonald, Aterlo Networks, 1 833-773-7336, [email protected], https://preseem.com/

SOURCE Aterlo Networks