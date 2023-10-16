Preseem by Aterlo Networks Wins 2023 WISPA Service of the Year Award

"We're proud to continue serving the thriving WISP community with data-based tools that help proactively improve the quality of experience for their subscribers." Tweet this

The Service of the Year award recognizes a software or other service offering which allows operators to get more out of their networks, better manage their business operations, or provide a better experience for subscribers. WISP customers want the best service at the best value, and service providers who win this award excel at meeting this tough perennial challenge for WISPs.

"We are extremely honored and humbled to receive the WISPA Service of the Year Award for the fourth time," said Gerrit Nagelhout, CEO of Aterlo Networks. "We're proud to continue serving the thriving WISP community with data-based tools that help proactively improve the quality of experience for their subscribers. We look forward to solving real network problems for fixed wireless and fiber operators for many years to come."

As a trusted, long-term network solutions partner to regional ISPs, Preseem empowers its customers to compete with big telcos by helping them maintain a clean network which provides a superior, low-latency experience for their subscribers. This improves customer satisfaction while reducing churn and operational costs.

The Service of the Year Award is voted on by WISPA's members and was presented to Preseem at this year's WISPAPALOOZA industry conference in Las Vegas.

About Preseem

Preseem is a QoE solution made by Aterlo Networks that helps regional fiber and fixed wireless providers deliver great service by measuring, analyzing and improving the subscriber quality of experience. With cloud-based analytics, Preseem allows ISPs to understand the real QoE experienced by subscribers and proactively maintain and optimize their networks.

About WISPA

WISPA's approximately 1,000 members provide fixed broadband connectivity and include equipment suppliers, support services, and other industry partners and stakeholders. WISPA's members provide broadband access to millions of residential and business customers in rural, urban, and Tribal areas across America.

Media Contact

Neil McDonald, Aterlo Networks, 1 833-773-7336, [email protected], https://preseem.com/

SOURCE Preseem