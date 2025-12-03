Preseem Launches 2026 Edition of Annual ISP Network Report

Preseem's free annual report with exclusive data, insights, and trends from fixed wireless and fiber ISPs worldwide is now available to download.

WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Preseem is pleased to announce the release of the 2026 ISP Network Report, the definitive annual benchmark of fixed wireless and fiber network performance for regional internet service providers (ISPs).

Drawing from billions of daily metrics collected from Preseem's customer base of regional ISPs worldwide, this year's report delivers exclusive insights into subscriber behavior, network performance trends, and equipment market dynamics that ISPs can't find anywhere else.