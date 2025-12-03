Preseem Launches 2026 Edition of Annual ISP Network Report

Preseem's free annual report with exclusive data, insights, and trends from fixed wireless and fiber ISPs worldwide is now available to download.
WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Preseem is pleased to announce the release of the 2026 ISP Network Report, the definitive annual benchmark of fixed wireless and fiber network performance for regional internet service providers (ISPs).
Drawing from billions of daily metrics collected from Preseem's customer base of regional ISPs worldwide, this year's report delivers exclusive insights into subscriber behavior, network performance trends, and equipment market dynamics that ISPs can't find anywhere else.
The detailed analysis includes network performance benchmarks, vendor comparisons, and strategic recommendations to help regional operators navigate an increasingly competitive broadband landscape.
Key Findings from the 2026 Report
This year's data reveals significant momentum in subscriber consumption patterns and network quality improvements.
- Subscriber Usage Continues Rapid Growth: Daily download usage per subscriber increased year-over-year, with fiber subscribers seeing a bigger jump than their fixed wireless counterparts.
- Active Throughput Reaches New Heights: Fixed wireless subscribers demonstrated double-digit throughput gains, while overall fixed wireless subscriber throughput showed robust growth, demonstrating continued network capacity investments by regional ISPs.
- Upload Demand Surges: Subscriber upload throughput continued its growth trajectory with the strongest year-over-year gains observed in the report, underscoring the evolving nature of internet usage.
- Network Quality Improves: Fixed wireless latency showed a decrease year-over-year, delivering more responsive connections for real-time applications like gaming, video calls, and interactive services.
- Equipment Market Share Shifts: The access point landscape saw notable changes, with Cambium and Tarana gaining market share while established players like Ubiquiti and Mikrotik experienced some declines in relative share.
"The 2026 ISP Network Report demonstrates the impressive evolution of regional ISP networks and the growing sophistication of their operations," said Dan Siemon, CEO of Aterlo Networks, the creators of Preseem.
"As subscriber demands intensify and network complexity increases, having reliable industry benchmarks becomes essential. This report equips fixed wireless and fiber operators with the data-driven insights they need to make strategic decisions, optimize network investments, and deliver exceptional subscriber experiences."
Stay up to date with all of the latest broadband industry trends by downloading the 2026 edition of the ISP Network Report at https://preseem.com/isp-network-report/.
About Preseem
Preseem is Proactive Growth, Customer Support, and Network Operations for ISPs. With Preseem, fixed wireless and fiber ISPs can centralize network, subscriber, and traffic data, simplify operations, enable proactive management, and foster deeper collaboration between network teams and the wider business. Created by Aterlo Networks, Preseem is a five-time winner of the Service of the Year Award presented by the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA).
