Preseem Launches First-Ever Proactive ISP Virtual Summit

"There's no shortage of AI hype in our industry, but what operators actually need are honest, peer-tested conversations about what's working on the ground. That's exactly what the Proactive ISP Virtual Summit is designed to deliver." Post this

Designed as an annual gathering for the people who run regional internet networks, the Proactive ISP Virtual Summit brings together ISP executives, network engineers, NOC directors, and customer experience leaders alongside voices from the broader AI and technology community.

"We built this summit to cut through the noise," said Dan Siemon, CEO and Co-Founder of Preseem. "There's no shortage of AI hype in our industry, but what operators actually need are honest, peer-tested conversations about what's working on the ground. That's exactly what the Proactive ISP Virtual Summit is designed to deliver."

A Focused Format Built for Busy Operators

Each day of the Proactive ISP Summit will open with a keynote address, followed by a series of 20-minute live panels featuring expert panelists, guided discussion, and live audience Q&A. All sessions will be recorded and made available on-demand following the event.

Day 1 — Tuesday, May 5, opens with a keynote from Ian Khan, Founder & CEO of Futuracy and a globally recognized futurist and AI strategist, followed by a Fireside Chat featuring Teresa McGaughey, VP of Global Field & Partner Marketing at Calix, and Josh Turiano, Chief Innovation & AI Officer at Blue Stream Fiber.

Day 2 — Wednesday, May 6, features an Industry Address from Joshua Seidemann, VP of Policy & Industry Innovation at NTCA, offering a perspective on how AI intersects with the unique challenges facing rural and regional broadband providers.

Other confirmed speakers include:

Nathan Stooke, CEO & Founder, Wisper Internet

Ryan Grewell, Chief Innovation Officer, Nextlink

Andrii Konovalenko, Founder, QueSee

Jeff Little, CEO, Above Wireless

Bjørn Ivar Teigen, VP of Network Intelligence, Cujo AI

Ken Garnett, Founder, BeyondChat.ai

Scot Loach, CTO & Co-Founder, Preseem

The Proactive ISP Virtual Summit is free to attend. Registration is open now at proactiveispsummit.com.

The event is designed for CTOs, COOs, NOC Directors, network engineers, support leaders, and operations decision-makers at ISPs of all sizes. Attendees are encouraged to share the event with their teams, as the sessions are designed to be relevant across technical and leadership roles.

About Preseem

Preseem gives regional ISPs the visibility and intelligence to identify subscribers with poor experience, reduce operational costs, and move from reactive to proactive network operations—across all vendors and access technologies—in a single platform. For more information, visit preseem.com.

Media Contact

Neil McDonald, Aterlo Networks, 1 833-773-7336, [email protected], https://preseem.com/

SOURCE Preseem