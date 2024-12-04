Preseem Releases 2025 Fixed Wireless and Fiber ISP Network Report

"These insights provide fixed wireless and fiber operators with real tools to measure their performance against industry peers and proactively identify opportunities to improve their networks and the subscriber experience." Post this

Previously known as the Fixed Wireless Network Report, this year's release includes data from Preseem's fiber and hybrid customers for the first time. Also new this year is a comparison of subscriber metrics between fixed wireless and fiber networks, as well as the development of key industry performance benchmarks on subscriber churn, customer support, and network operations taken from Preseem's first-ever ISP Operations Survey.

Some of this year's findings include:

Peak-time network latency dropped almost 9% from last year

The average fixed wireless subscriber uses 12.7GB of data per day, an 8% increase

Vendor market share data shows that Ubiquiti had the biggest growth in installed access points, while Tarana more than tripled their CPE count

"We're excited to launch the latest edition of the ISP Network Report and provide regional ISPs with an annual benchmark of subscriber behavior and network performance," said Dan Siemon, Chief Product Officer of Aterlo Networks, the creators of Preseem. "These insights provide fixed wireless and fiber operators with real tools to measure their performance against industry peers and proactively identify opportunities to improve their networks and the subscriber experience."

About Preseem

Preseem is Proactive Growth, Customer Support, and Network Operations for ISPs. With Preseem, fixed wireless and fiber ISPs get one platform with dozens of pre-built integrations to extract information from the access network, B/OSS systems, CPE equipment, and more, delivering actionable access network and subscriber insight for all teams, all in one place. Preseem is a five-time winner of the Service of the Year Award presented by the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA), most recently in 2024.

