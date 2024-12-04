Preseem Releases 2025 Fixed Wireless and Fiber ISP Network Report

Preseem's free annual report with exclusive data, insights, and trends from fixed wireless and fiber ISPs worldwide is now available to download.
WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Preseem is happy to announce the release of the latest edition of the ISP Network Report, an annual industry overview of fixed wireless and fiber networks.
The report includes exclusive industry data and analysis drawn from the billions of metrics Preseem handles daily from its customer base of more than 400 regional ISPs worldwide. This unique dataset provides insights into fixed wireless and fiber networks across subscribers, vendors, and equipment that can't be found elsewhere.
Previously known as the Fixed Wireless Network Report, this year's release includes data from Preseem's fiber and hybrid customers for the first time. Also new this year is a comparison of subscriber metrics between fixed wireless and fiber networks, as well as the development of key industry performance benchmarks on subscriber churn, customer support, and network operations taken from Preseem's first-ever ISP Operations Survey.
Some of this year's findings include:
- Peak-time network latency dropped almost 9% from last year
- The average fixed wireless subscriber uses 12.7GB of data per day, an 8% increase
- Vendor market share data shows that Ubiquiti had the biggest growth in installed access points, while Tarana more than tripled their CPE count
"We're excited to launch the latest edition of the ISP Network Report and provide regional ISPs with an annual benchmark of subscriber behavior and network performance," said Dan Siemon, Chief Product Officer of Aterlo Networks, the creators of Preseem. "These insights provide fixed wireless and fiber operators with real tools to measure their performance against industry peers and proactively identify opportunities to improve their networks and the subscriber experience."
Download the 2025 edition of the report here.
About Preseem
Preseem is Proactive Growth, Customer Support, and Network Operations for ISPs. With Preseem, fixed wireless and fiber ISPs get one platform with dozens of pre-built integrations to extract information from the access network, B/OSS systems, CPE equipment, and more, delivering actionable access network and subscriber insight for all teams, all in one place. Preseem is a five-time winner of the Service of the Year Award presented by the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA), most recently in 2024.
Media Contact
Neil McDonald, Aterlo Networks, 1 833-773-7336, [email protected], https://preseem.com/
SOURCE Preseem
