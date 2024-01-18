Preseem Releases Fixed Wireless Network Report 2024 Q1 Edition

"By providing unbiased data and expert insights, we can help ISPs proactively improve their networks and the quality of experience for their customers." Post this

What's Included in the Report

New to the latest edition of the report are insights on peak busy hour ratio, Access Point (AP) baseline and peak latency, AP RF efficiency, and updated stats on AP vendor market share and performance.

Other key insights in this year's report include:

How much data the average subscriber uses daily and monthly

What percentage of APs are oversubscribed

What equipment delivers the highest download throughput at peak times

Industry trends on network latency and throughput performance, and lots more

Where the Data Comes From

Preseem is a cloud-based Quality of Experience (QoE) platform used by regional ISPs to proactively improve their networks by reducing latency, increasing efficiency, and giving their subscribers a great internet experience.

As part of this work, Preseem collects billions of detailed metrics daily on subscribers, equipment, and overall network performance from its growing customer base of hundreds of fixed wireless and fiber ISPs worldwide.

The Fixed Wireless Network Report uses this large data pool to present a unique, in-depth analysis of the fixed wireless industry across service providers and vendors.

How it Helps

"We're proud to deliver the Fixed Wireless Network Report and provide regional operators with an annual benchmark of subscriber behavior and network performance," said Gerrit Nagelhout, CEO of Aterlo Networks, the creators of Preseem. "By providing unbiased data and expert insights, we can help ISPs proactively improve their networks and the quality of experience for their customers."

First launched in 2018, the Fixed Wireless Network Report was created to help ISPs compare their network performance against other operators while presenting a real-world, industry-wide view of networks, equipment, and subscriber QoE.

Download the 2024 edition of the report here.

About Preseem

Preseem is a QoE solution that enables proactive management of the network and subscriber experience to achieve higher customer satisfaction while lowering operational costs. Our mission is to enable local and regional ISPs to thrive by solving network problems with products that people love. For more information, visit preseem.com.

Media Contact

Neil McDonald, Aterlo Networks, 1 833-773-7336, [email protected], https://preseem.com/

SOURCE Aterlo Networks