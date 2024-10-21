Preseem Wins 2024 WISPA Service of the Year Award at WISPAPALOOZA

We're proud to provide a platform that enables regional ISPs to proactively manage their networks, deliver world-class support, and increase their revenue. Post this

Extract information from all network elements

Get actionable network intelligence in one place, across all vendors and subscribers

Mitigate congestion with precision to improve the subscriber experience

This benefits ISPs by driving higher customer satisfaction, lower operational costs, better quality of experience (QoE), and increased revenue.

"We are truly humbled and grateful to receive the WISPA Service of the Year Award for the fifth time," said Gerrit Nagelhout, co-founder and CEO of Aterlo Networks. "We're proud to provide a platform that enables regional ISPs to proactively manage their networks, deliver world-class support, and increase their revenue. We are excited to continue helping our customers grow, improve their operations, and deliver a premium experience for their subscribers."

As defined by WISPA, the Service of the Year award recognizes a software or other service offering which allows operators to get more juice out of their networks, better manage their business operations, or provide a better experience for customers. At the end of the day, ISP customers want the best service at the best value, and service providers who win this award excel at meeting this tough perennial challenge for ISPs.

The Service of the Year Award is voted on by WISPA's members and was presented to Preseem at this year's WISPAPALOOZA industry conference in Las Vegas.

About Preseem

Preseem is Proactive Growth, Customer Support, and Network Operations for ISPs. With Preseem, you get one platform with dozens of pre-built integrations to extract information from the access network, B/OSS systems, CPE equipment, and more; delivering actionable access network and subscriber insight for all of your teams, all in one place.

About WISPA

WISPA's approximately 1,000 members provide fixed broadband connectivity and include equipment suppliers, support services, and other industry partners and stakeholders. WISPA's members provide broadband access to millions of residential and business customers in rural, urban, and Tribal areas across America.

