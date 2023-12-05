Presenting Sponsor RAM Pavement Announces Great Results for the 21st Annual WFNZ Street Turkeys Food Drive

RAM Pavement, the Presenting Sponsor of the 21st Annual WFNZ Street Turkeys food drive, is celebrating another success for the community. This year's event, held on Wednesday, November 22 at The WFNZ Dog House, gathered an outstanding 10,838 pounds of food and frozen turkeys, a significant increase from last year. Fundraising totals were also much higher this year, totaling $42,248.50 (compared to $31,146 last year). All proceeds of the event go to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina and Loaves Fishes Food Pantry to support families in need in the Charlotte metro area.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RAM Pavement, the Presenting Sponsor of the 21st Annual WFNZ Street Turkeys food drive, is celebrating another success for the community. This year's event, held on Wednesday, November 22 at The WFNZ Dog House, gathered an outstanding 10,838 pounds of food and frozen turkeys, a significant increase from last year. Fundraising totals were also much higher this year, totaling $42,248.50 (compared to $31,146 last year). All proceeds of the event go to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina and Loaves Fishes Food Pantry to support families in need in the Charlotte metro area.