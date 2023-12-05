Presenting Sponsor RAM Pavement Announces Great Results for the 21st Annual WFNZ Street Turkeys Food Drive

RAM Pavement, the Presenting Sponsor of the 21st Annual WFNZ Street Turkeys food drive, is celebrating another success for the community. This year's event, held on Wednesday, November 22 at The WFNZ Dog House, gathered an outstanding 10,838 pounds of food and frozen turkeys, a significant increase from last year. Fundraising totals were also much higher this year, totaling $42,248.50 (compared to $31,146 last year). All proceeds of the event go to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina and Loaves Fishes Food Pantry to support families in need in the Charlotte metro area.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RAM Pavement, the Presenting Sponsor of the 21st Annual WFNZ Street Turkeys food drive, is celebrating another success for the community. This year's event, held on Wednesday, November 22 at The WFNZ Dog House, gathered an outstanding 10,838 pounds of food and frozen turkeys, a significant increase from last year. Fundraising totals were also much higher this year, totaling $42,248.50 (compared to $31,146 last year). All proceeds of the event go to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina and Loaves Fishes Food Pantry to support families in need in the Charlotte metro area.
On the day of the event, members of the RAM Pavement Team and their families were out on street corners collecting donations from pedestrians and people driving by. Leading up to the event, they had gotten personally involved raising money and collecting frozen turkeys. Their dedication and hard work helped to provide food to those who would have otherwise gone without on Thanksgiving Day.
"Our team looks forward to this event every year. It's about tradition and community. It's in the DNA here at RAM Pavement and we are just happy to be here and give back to the community we love. The success of this year's event was exceptional!" - Rob Miller, President, RAM Pavement.
RAM Pavement is a commercial paving company serving North and South Carolina. Since 2004, commercial, educational, municipal and government organizations have trusted RAM Pavement to preserve and manage their paved assets. Delivering the full spectrum of concrete and asphalt paving services, the company ensures that the entire scope of work is complete on every job, including The Last 5%TM. For additional information, contact RAM Pavement directly at (704) 622-1300.
