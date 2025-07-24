Preservan Enters the Second Half of 2025 With Steady Growth, Technical Innovation and Local Impact

The wood restoration franchise has awarded four new franchises and opened five new locations so far this year, with a focus on franchisee support and product development.

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Preservan, the fast-growing wood repair and preservation franchise, is making its mark in 2025 with purposeful expansion, strategic innovation, and a deep commitment to supporting franchisees in the field. The brand awarded four new franchises and opened five new locations in the first half of the year, bringing its total location count to 16.

While many emerging franchises aim for rapid scale, Preservan has remained focused on building the brand deliberately by finding the right people who share its values.

"It's really been validation," said Preservan founder Ty McBride. "When these candidates are calling our franchises and they're talking to the franchises about their business, that's what we've seen. We're not one of those brands that's looking to have this crazy growth. We're really focused on having these high-quality, right individuals who understand our values, understand our business, and align with us."

Preservan's 2025 Franchise Disclosure Document marked a milestone for the brand as it was the first to include franchisee performance in Item 19. McBride said the results from early operators were a strong indicator of system viability. "We showed other locations meeting or exceeding our corporate store in their first full year of operation," he said.

Another point of pride came when Athens, Georgia franchise owner Stephen Eppling was honored with an Innovation and Preservation Award for his work in the local community. "It's a pretty prestigious award for that historic area," McBride said. "That's probably the accolade that I would want to share the most."

Preservan also welcomed a new leader to its corporate team. Travis Phibbs joined the brand as chief operating officer earlier this year. "He's another person who just gets the brand, understands — another old-home owner and lover," McBride said.

The franchise gained national attention earlier this year when it was featured on the YouTube channel UpFlip, which has more than 1.2 million subscribers. The episode featuring Preservan generated over 200,000 views and a wave of service inquiries.

"It was just kind of an honor that they'd be interested in sharing our brand with their huge audience," McBride said.

On the technical side of the business, Preservan continues to expand its proprietary epoxy line, originally developed in partnership with a manufacturer that has over four decades of experience in historic preservation.

"We had one line when we started, and then we added the cold," McBride said. "Now we're adding the hot. We want to have a full-year range, meaning that whether you're in the southernmost climate where it's super hot or you're in the northern climates, we have a product range so you can get year-round work."

Looking ahead, the brand is piloting a new service line aimed at redefining the exterior wood care and repair category.

"We want to own the wood care and repair space in the market," McBride said. "There are so many other ways for folks to keep the wood features on the exterior of their house longer and get more life out of them. It's good for the planet. It's good for the community. It's good for the pocketbook."

The new service, currently being tested in select locations, is expected to be available systemwide in 2026.

Preservan's franchise development engine continues to gain momentum, but McBride said the company's priority for the rest of the year is building franchisee support systems that reflect the brand's values.

"It's about now that we've got this engine going and people are interested and we've got great franchisees," he said. "We say we're a built-together business. So we're learning from the 16 and counting locations we have, and we're getting all this information that they have and taking both what we know and what they're doing out in the field in their local areas and building a robust support team around that."

Ultimately, the focus remains on serving people locally.

"I'm just excited about all of the ways our franchises are serving at the local level, helping their neighbors repair their houses and, like I said, make the planet better, make the community better, and help people save money," McBride said. "That's what keeps us going."

