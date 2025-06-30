Preservan Founder Ty McBride Featured in New UpFlip Academy Course on Launching a Profitable Restoration Business

"The R.E.S.T.O.R.E. Blueprint" course highlights how a $300 epoxy kit became the foundation for a scalable, sustainable home services franchise

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Preservan, the fast-growing wood rot repair franchise built on the mission of restoring rather than replacing aging materials, is stepping into the national spotlight through a new partnership with UpFlip Academy. Preservan's founder, Ty McBride, is the featured instructor in the platform's latest course, "The R.E.S.T.O.R.E. Blueprint: Turn Old Homes Into Big Profits".The course walks aspiring entrepreneurs through exactly how McBride grew a preservation business from a $300 epoxy kit into a thriving franchise system.

"Our goal at Preservan is to give people a business that matters — something sustainable, scalable and rooted in craftsmanship," McBride said. "This course distills everything we've learned over the years into an actionable blueprint. I wanted to share the model that changed my life so others can do the same."

The course offers a deep dive into Preservan's unique approach, which combines preservation ethics with modern efficiency. Across 57 lessons and nearly six hours of video content, students learn:

The $300 Startup Strategy: How to launch with minimal capital and the right tools.

The Rotten Wood Goldmine: Why historic homes are often neglected — and how that creates opportunity.

The "R.E.S.T.O.R.E." System: A seven-step blueprint for building a sustainable and scalable restoration business.

Targeted Local Marketing: How to dominate your neighborhood with just $50/day in Facebook ads and direct mail.

Navigating Preservation Codes: Practical guidance on passing inspections and earning trust from local historic boards.

From Garage to Franchise: How to systematize operations and scale to multiple markets using real-world processes.

This content marks the first time McBride's full methodology — now used by franchisees across more than a dozen territories — is available to the public in such a comprehensive format.

Preservan's inclusion in UpFlip Academy underscores the brand's broader mission to help people create meaningful businesses that protect both homes and heritage.

"Historic homes exist in every market across the country, and there just aren't enough professionals trained in how to preserve them properly," McBride said. "That's why Preservan exists. And that's why we're sharing this knowledge."

By featuring McBride and the Preservan model, UpFlip is spotlighting a restoration business opportunity that aligns with sustainability trends, homeowner demand and community impact — making it one of the most distinctive courses on the platform.

Preservan's story began in 2014, when McBride was told by a city inspector he couldn't replace a historic window — he had to restore it. That challenge sparked a career shift and a business that's now helping franchisees across the country build restoration companies in their own communities.

"The idea was simple: help people repair their homes the right way — the lasting way — and create a business doing it," McBride said.

For entrepreneurs ready to turn their passion for craftsmanship into a career, "The R.E.S.T.O.R.E. Blueprint" course is the place to start. For those ready to scale with a proven franchise model, Preservan is actively expanding into new territories.

To learn more about franchising with Preservan, visit https://1851franchise.com/preservan.

ABOUT PRESERVAN:

Preservan Wood Rot Repair is a category-creating franchise in the home services industry specializing in eco-friendly wood restoration and repair that preserves building materials instead of replacing them. Established by industry veteran Ty McBride, Preservan stands out because of its unique 100% epoxy-based wood rot repair technology that offers a sustainable alternative to traditional wood replacement. This method saves homeowners millions of dollars each year while preserving architectural heritage and craftsmanship. With nearly two decades of experience, the brand has evolved into a national franchise with locations across Oklahoma, Florida, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Today, Preservan provides a compelling opportunity for entrepreneurs seeking a low-cost, high-impact franchise in the booming home services sector. For more information, visit: https://gopreservan.com/.

