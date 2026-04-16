"Preservé® represents an exciting advancement in breast augmentation because it aligns with the way I believe surgery should be done—with precision, elegance, and respect for the patient's natural anatomy." Dr. L. Scott Ennis, MD, FACS. Post this

Dr. Scott Ennis is widely known for his expertise in minimal-incision and endoscopic plastic surgery, including transaxillary breast augmentation, a technique that requires advanced surgical precision and experience. Ennis Plastic Surgery describes Dr. Ennis as a top-rated Boca Raton plastic surgeon recognized for natural-looking results and highly specialized surgical techniques of the face, breast, and body.

"Preservé® represents an exciting advancement in breast augmentation because it aligns with the way I believe surgery should be done—with precision, elegance, and respect for the patient's natural anatomy," said Dr. L. Scott Ennis, MD, FACS. "When combined with the transaxillary approach, it gives the right patient an opportunity to enhance volume and shape without placing scars on the breast itself."

Preservé® is performed using specialized technology designed to gently create the implant pocket while minimizing disruption of the internal structures of the breast. At Ennis Plastic Surgery, the procedure is paired with Motiva SmoothSilk Ergonomix® implants, which are designed to mimic the look, feel, and movement of a natural breast. Motiva® implants are designed to be adaptive, with shape and movement that feel more natural in different body positions.

For patients seeking natural-looking breast augmentation in Boca Raton, FL, key benefits of this approach may include:

No visible scar on the breast

A more tissue-preserving technique

Advanced implant technology

A refined, minimally invasive surgical experience

Results designed to look and feel more natural

The Preserve technique is not for everyone. It is specifically designed for patients with small breast, and tight skin that are looking for very small implants just to enhance the natural fullness of their own breast. These are often referred to as Ballerina breast.

Dr. Ennis has been consistently recognized as one of the leading plastic surgeons in Florida and South Florida, with honors including Castle Connolly Top Doctor, Women's Choice Award for Best Doctors, Palm Beach Illustrated Top Doctor, RealSelf Top 100 & Verified Expert, and Top 10 Plastic Surgeon – National Academy of Plastic Surgeons.

Located in Boca Raton, Florida, Ennis Plastic Surgery is a boutique aesthetic practice known for combining advanced surgical innovation with personalized care and elegant, natural-looking results. The practice serves patients from across South Florida, throughout the United States, and internationally.

To learn more about Preservé® breast augmentation with the transaxillary technique, visit Ennis Plastic Surgery or schedule a consultation.

Ennis Plastic Surgery

233 S Federal Hwy, Suite 110

Boca Raton, FL 33432

561-220-7026

https://www.ennismd.com

Media Contact

Dr. Scott Ennis, Ennis Plastic Surgery, 1 561-405-9020, [email protected], https://www.ennismd.com

SOURCE Ennis Plastic Surgery