Preserving Medicaid Coverage for Children and Families through Redetermination is Vital for Georgia's Rural Communities

Since August 2022, the Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS), the Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH), and partners like HomeTown Health have been raising awareness about new federal requirements for Georgia to resume annual Medicaid eligibility checks for all members. The process to complete these checks is called "redetermination."

HomeTown Health, along with the State of Georgia, have one common goal in these efforts: ensuring that those who qualify for Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® keep their benefits, including postpartum coverage for women and babies up to one year old.

We all are especially focused on reaching families with children because approximately 69% of the 2.8 million Medicaid/PeachCare for Kids® members are children and youth. Research has shown that families with young children are most likely to lose Medicaid/PeachCare for Kids® because they can be the most difficult to reach with information about their coverage.

There is some good news. The "Stay Informed. Stay Covered." campaign is working with HomeTown Health and other community organizations throughout Georgia to share information about Medicaid eligibility checks and other coverage options available to them. The campaign is using radio and television ads, mailers, phone calls, and local events to reach people where they live, learn, work, worship, and play.

One of the most important things that we want communities to know is that Medicaid/PeachCare for Kids® redetermination can be completed in just a few minutes, and there are resources to help members with questions at the website staycovered.ga.gov or in Spanish at siemprecubierto.ga.gov.

You can help your community by sharing information about Medicaid/PeachCare for Kids® redetermination with your friends and family and make sure they know what to do:

Encourage families to go through the redetermination process even if they believe that they are not eligible. Sometimes children are eligible for Medicaid even if parents are not; and sometimes families can access other benefits if they are no longer eligible for Medicaid.

Keeping Medicaid coverage isn't just about individuals. Medicaid provides access to critical health care services, helps keep our hospitals running, and supports health care workers and our local economies. Our rural communities depend on it.

That's why we're asking everyone to help spread the word about the importance of all Georgia Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids® members staying informed and staying in charge of their health care coverage.

Jimmy Lewis, HomeTown Health, LLC, 470-655-6950, [email protected], www.hometownhealthonline.com

