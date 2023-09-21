Preserving the Past: Historic Building Revitalized Along Carroll Creek

Richard Griffin, Director of Economic Development at the City of Frederick shares, "I'm thrilled TMS returned one of Frederick's historic and long-vacant buildings...to its original beauty and grandeur. Hopefully, this inspires others to expand or start their business with revitalization efforts'' Tweet this

"It's economic development through historic restoration and adaptive reuse," shares Richard Griffin, CEcD, AICP, Director of Economic Development at the City of Frederick. "There is a lot of embodied energy in the historic buildings around Frederick, some of them centuries old; restoring and giving them new life is important. I'm thrilled that TMS has successfully returned one of Frederick's historic and long-vacant buildings along award-winning Carroll Creek Park to its original beauty and grandeur. Hopefully, this inspires others to expand or start their business with revitalization efforts as well."

Frank Sherman, CEO of TMS, purchased the 46 S. Market building for restoration efforts following its quadrennial vacancy. Members of the TMS staff decided to plant their roots in Frederick, sparking his interest in the downtown area. The second floor of the 46 S. Market building has become the new headquarters of TMS, the industry leader in transportation for meetings, conventions, and special events for numerous commercial customers, including the FIFA World Cup, the International Builders Show, and the Kentucky Derby to name a few, and as well as emergency transportation for various government agencies.

"When we began the renovation project we were working with a shell of a building, it didn't even have plumbing or electricity," shares Sherman. "It was a priority of mine to preserve as much as we could from the old building and repurpose it with our vision. Restoring historic buildings connects us to the past; it's a wonderful thing to be able to bring them back to life and give them a chance to create new stories. The restored building features exposed brick dating back to when the building was a carriage factory, and the second floor has an open ceiling concept exposing old beams and unique windows."

After over a year of restoration and renovation efforts, the building is turnkey. TMS officially moved into the building on Monday, September 18, 2023.

The vacant lot 56-70 next door has also been purchased by TMS and will be used as a private parking lot for its employees and their business endeavors.

Known for its early industrialization from the onset, downtown Frederick has evolved into a vibrant business community and provides an attractive quality of life for both residents and neighbors. With its new headquarters location, TMS is proud to be part of the revitalization and reinvestment of the downtown area of Carroll Creek.

