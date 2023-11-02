President Biden Selects Almaz Negash as Inaugural Member of Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement

"The work of this council is an extension of the work that we do on behalf of the United States...I am excited that the President's Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement (PAC-ADE) will be a way to reintroduce the U.S. to the [African] continent." said VP Kamala Harris. Post this

Almaz Negash, founder and executive director of the African Diaspora Network (ADN), was selected alongside other council members for her dedication to advancing sustainable development on the continent through innovative U.S.-Africa engagements and initiatives over the past 13 years.

Members of the council include Silvester Scott Beaman (Council chair), Mimi E. Alemayehou, Rosalind Brewer, Viola Davis, Helene D. Gayle, Patrick Hubert Gaspard, C.D. Glin, Osagie Imasogie, Almaz Negash, Chinenye Joy Ogwumike, Ham K. Serunjogi, and Kevin Young. The Council will provide invaluable guidance to reinforce cultural, social, political, and economic ties between the U.S. and Africa, and promote trade, investment, and educational exchanges between the United States and Africa. Deniece Laurent-Mantey serves as the Executive Director of the Council. Members of the council were officially sworn-in on the 30th of October 2023 in the presence of the U.S. Vice President, Kamala Harris; U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken; and U.S. Senator, Chris Coons.

Addressing members of the council and their guests during the official swearing in ceremony, VP Kamala Harris said, "The work of this council is an extension of the work that we do on behalf of the United States, to show our sincere interest in partnership, understanding mutual connections, and seeing where alignments exist. This is critical in reinforcing relationships and our democratic principles. I am also excited that the council will be a way to reintroduce the U.S. to the continent."

According to Deniece Laurent-Mantey, Executive Director of the PAC-ADE, "As President Biden noted in his Executive Order to establish the Advisory Council, the African Diaspora in the United States is a source of strength. We look forward to working with the Council to encourage efforts to strengthen cultural, social, political, and economic ties between African communities, the global African Diaspora, and the United States".

The African Diaspora Network, run by Almaz, will also be partnering with Arizona State University to implement the USAID $80 million award to empower Africa's youth through the Young African Leaders Initiative Legacy Localization (YALI LL) Activity. The award is part of President Biden's commitments made at last year's U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit to develop and expand initiatives to empower African institutions and people.

"ADN holds a distinctive position for making a meaningful impact, notably underscored by the appointment of our founder and executive director, Almaz Negash, to the inaugural Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement in the United States under the Biden Administration. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Almaz for this well deserved recognition" says Josh Ghaim, Ph.D, ADN Board Chairman.

Almaz Negash, Founder and Executive Director of the African Diaspora Network, says, "I am honored to serve on the President's Inaugural Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement in the United States. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Honorable President Biden, Vice President Harris, and their dedicated team for their unwavering commitment to Africa and the African Diaspora. I am also delighted that ADN will be a part of the ASU-led coalition to empower Africa's youths through the Young African Leaders Initiative Legacy Localization (YALI LL) award from USAID. I look forward to the opportunity to learn, exchange ideas, and pool resources, with the goal of making an impact on the African continent and the communities we call home."

Almaz, who has been a champion for diversity and social impact in Silicon Valley, was recently highlighted in De.Coded, a Human Atlas of Silicon Valley. Almaz and ADN are driving innovative approaches for diaspora engagement that go beyond remittances and extend to sustainable investments on the continent through initiatives such as the African Diaspora Investment Symposium, Impact and Innovation Series, the Builders of Africa's future, and Accelerating Black Leadership & Entrepreneurship (ABLE). She will continue to use the ADN platform to mobilize, engage, and activate the African Diaspora to sustainably build and invest in the future of the African continent.

About African Diaspora Network:

African Diaspora Network (ADN) is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization. Our mission is to harness and engage the intellectual, financial, philanthropic and entrepreneurial capacity of Africans and friends of Africa in support of economic and social development across Africa. Since 2010, the African Diaspora Network has energized collaboration among Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, philanthropists and African Diasporans to uplift its local community towards the benefit of Africa. ADN is dedicated to providing virtual and physical forums to accelerate access to resources that foster partnership, knowledge sharing, and advance investment opportunities.

Media Contact

Megan Hunsberger, African Diaspora Network, +17247770698, [email protected], www.africandiasporanetwork.org

Twitter

SOURCE African Diaspora Network