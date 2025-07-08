President Donald J. Trump Is Desired Vice President Pick For Gary Barve For USA President For 2028 Republican Ticket

I Gary Barve love President Donald J. Trump, I love our great United States of America and I love our great American people and I am ready to take a bullet for our country the greatest country in the world The United States of America Post this

During about 20 media interviews with awesome national networks like RSBN, NEWSMAX, EPOCH TIMES and WASHINGTON EXAMINER and incredible regional networks like The Good Morning Keys Radio Show, The Southern Sense Show, The Alex Stone Show and The Jeff and Bill Show Gary Barve has bravely and courageously fought against illegal immigration and he has fought against vicious evil pathetic criminal gangs and cartels such as MS-13, TREN DE ARAGUA and SINAOLA CARTEL on the political stage.

Gary Barve is ready to take a bullet for you our great American people to keep you safe and secure.

Gary Barve is a strong supporter of our Police, Sheriffs, ICE, Military, Veterans, Fire Fighters and First Responders and he tremendously respects and admires their courage and selflessness. He believes in Defending and Not Defunding the great patriotic personnel in these mentioned groups.

Gary Barve has unequivocally proven himself to be the most loyal supporter of our President Donald J. Trump and in the included video interview with Brett Boswell from The Page38 News, Gary Barve has officially announced that his desired Vice President pick for the 2028 Presidential Election Republican ticket is President Donald J. Trump.

Gary Barve strongly believes that Jesus Christ is with President Donald J. Trump and that President Donald J. Trump is a big Christian, and for this reason if the Gary Barve Donald J. Trump 2028 Republican Presidential Ticket happens he believes that America will call this ticket Gods ticket.

The slogan for this ticket will be SAVE AMERICA.

During the previous few years Gary Barve has visited Mar-A-Lago few times and he has also met with President Donald J. Trump. Gary Barve has also received a verbal endorsement for his 2028 Presidential campaign as a Republican supporter of our President Donald J. Trump from a great American patriot who has worked with President Donald J. Trump at Mar-A-Lago for about 10 years.

Watch the entire Gary Barve For USA President as a Republican supporter of our President Donald J. Trump video interview with Brett Boswell from The Page38 News with the provided interview video link.

Media Contact

Gary Barve For USA President Republican Supporter Of Our President Donald J. Trump, America First Gary Barve For President, 1 8507373772, [email protected], www.GaryBarveForAmerica.com

