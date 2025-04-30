President Trump's Executive Order Revitalizes U.S. Coal Industry and Propels Frontieras North America Forward

President Trump's executive order materially strengthens the policy framework around U.S. coal, supporting long-term development of energy technologies like those advanced by Frontieras. Post this

This complete reversal of administrative opposition to U.S. coal, puts significant "tailwinds" behind Frontieras. Having recently completed a highly successful retail offering, Frontieras has engaged Market Street Capital of Houston to deploy an institutional equity strategy and complete an initial public offering. President Trump's executive order, aimed at bolstering national and economic security, prioritizes coal as indispensable to America's strategic interests while dismantling regulatory impediments. This landmark directive includes a series of specific measures poised to reshape the coal industry's landscape, directly impacting Frontieras and future generations.

Key directives outlined in the executive order include designating coal as a mineral eligible for expanded federal benefits, facilitating assessments and enhancing access to coal mining on federal lands, expediting leasing and permitting processes for coal extraction, and mandating federal agencies to rescind anti-coal policies and regulations. Moreover, the order encourages international coal exports and offtake agreements, broadens environmental policy tools to support coal production, recognizes the critical role of metallurgical coal in steel manufacturing, and promotes coal infrastructure development to power advanced AI data centers. Additionally, the executive order signifies a commitment to invest in the advancement and commercialization of clean coal technologies, reinforcing America's position at the forefront of energy innovation and security.

"President Trump's executive order appropriately reestablishes the vital role of coal in American energy," shared Matthew McKean, Frontieras CEO and Co-Founder. "By abandoning "activist capitalism" at the expense of U.S. taxpayers and consumers, and allowing the energy markets to freely compete, uninhibited by regulations, innovation will thrive. Our company exemplifies American exceptionalism , as we completely redefine the entire sector of coal utilization. Our first large commercial project underway in Mason County West Virginia will serve as the launching place of what is likely to be the next great industrial technology."

Frontieras' technology extracts maximum value from coal and other solid hydrocarbons, including lignite, oil sands, oil shale and waste plastics. Unique in the market for its innovation, Frontieras' Solid Carbon Fractionation (SCF) is a new energy-recovery technology that uses a continuous closed-loop refining approach. By fractionating the coal to its core elements, Frontieras has the key components to produce net new products, including:

Production of 2.3 barrels of liquid fuels from each ton of coal processed.

Production of over 20 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of hydrogen, used to treat the diesel to Ultra-Low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD) finished fuel.

Production of FASCarbon™, a metallurgical coke that serves as an injection replacement carbon for steel manufacturing or fuel for coal-fired plants that burns hotter and cleaner, with lower emissions.

Production of sulfuric acid, a vital chemical commodity, and ammonium sulfate fertilizer, a high-value commodity, utilizing additional patent pending processes from would-be waste products via its' Solid Carbon Fractionation process.

Market Opportunity

Frontieras' patented technology transforms coal and other hydrocarbons into a thermal fuel that burns as clean as natural gas, while extracting valuable by-products like hydrogen, diesel, jet fuel, fertilizer, industrial chemicals, and more. This technology accesses abundant, highly accessible and nearly limitless feedstocks.

The company is developing a facility in Mason County, West Virginia, with a project cost of $850 million. This facility will create 200 full-time jobs and 2,000 construction jobs, boosting the local economy.

The company is developing a large project pipeline in the USA and Canada as its technology can be co-located on site at existing coal fired power plants. These facilities will significantly improve and transform the environmental footprints of existing assets, while improving the economics, preserving and adding jobs while providing baseload energy.

Today, Frontieras North America, formed in 2021 is an independent company, a spin-off of Frontier Applied Sciences (FAS), a privately held IP development and Holding company formed in 2010. The patent portfolio includes 9 countries on five continents and 85% of the world's coal production. Frontieras North America controls the patent rights for U.S. Commercialization. This greenfield West Virginia Frontieras FASForm™ plant on the Ohio river will process 2.7 million tons annually, approximately .5% of U.S. coal production. Coal feedstocks are provided by major coal producers in Northern Appalachia.

About Frontieras North America

Frontieras North America is at the forefront of transforming the energy sector by developing innovative technologies that unlock the intrinsic value of abundant energy-rich resources, yielding hydrocarbons for energy and derivative products for chemical and agricultural uses. Through its patented FASForm™ Solid Carbon Fractionation process, the company splits-off constituents of solid carbonaceous materials containing volatile compounds such as coal, turning them into valuable commodities such as naphtha, diesel, coke, sulfuric acid and fertilizer. Frontieras is committed to delivering innovative efficient solutions that address critical global needs, including food, energy, clean water, and air. For more information on Frontieras North America and its groundbreaking technologies, visit www.frontieras.com.

Media Contact

Matthew McKean, Frontieras North America, 1 6025090950, [email protected], www.frontieras.com

William Cox, Experience Communications, 1 2088636302, [email protected], www.frontieras.com

