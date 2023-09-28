Presidential candidate Lars Mapstead seeks the 5,000 raddest Mainers

Every state where we knock down the rigged ballot access rules is another nail in the coffin of this corrupt system. Maine is the front line in this battle for a fairer, freer America. Let's make some noise and unrig the system! Tweet this

The Libertarian Party of Maine strives to give voters more electoral choices. Mapstead saw this opportunity for the voters of Maine early on and is thrilled to put boots on the ground there to seize this moment, advance the Party's mission, and expand the options available not only to Mainers, but to all Americans.

When asked why he's coming to Maine, Lars declares, "Every state where we knock down the rigged ballot access rules is another nail in the coffin of this corrupt system. Maine is the front line in this battle for a fairer, freer America. Let's make some noise and unrig the system!"

The Mapstead campaign is calling on his supporters and all New Englanders who are ready to bring about real political change to show up on October 7th at 10:45am and October 8th at 11:00am in Portland's Lincoln Park. Lars is inviting other Libertarian candidates to come out to support this very important petition drive, as well. "Liberty can't wait, and neither should we!" Lars urges.

Mapstead is running for President to promote term limits, taxation reform, and ranked choicevoting. A self-made success, Lars Mapstead has established multiple thriving internet-based companies and is a true champion of individual liberty. He promotes the importance of limited government and is dedicated to freeing Americans from the shackles of bureaucratic oppression and excessive taxation.

