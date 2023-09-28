Presidential candidate Lars Mapstead seeks the 5,000 raddest Mainers

Buckle up, America! Lars Mapstead, the firebrand Libertarian gunning for the presidency, is taking his "Unrig the System" crusade to Maine on October 7th and 8th. Teaming up with the Libertarian Party of Maine, they're on a mission to reach the newly-lowered 5,000 registered voter threshold to get the party officially on the state ballot. They've already got the state to halve its old requirement, proving they're not messing around when it comes to leveling the playing field. Don't miss the action! Mapstead and his crew will be in Portland's Lincoln Park, rallying the troops and gathering those crucial voter registrations. If you're sick of the two-party chokehold and want real change, this is your chance to make history. Lars is all about term limits, taxation reform, and ranked choice voting. Maine isn't just a pit stop; it's the front line in the fight for a fairer, freer America. Get out there and be a part of it!
SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lars Mapstead, spitfire Libertarian candidate for President, will join the Libertarian Party of Maine to help them reach the 5,000 registered voter threshold to get the party on the ballot in the state. Mapstead and his team of Libertarians will be in Maine on October 7th and 8th connecting with the People and gathering voter registrations for his run for President.
It is no secret America's political and economic systems are rigged against those who don't subscribe to the corrupt duopoly. The Libertarian Party of Maine scored a major victory by getting the state to cut the registration requirements for party recognition from 10,000 to 5,000. I am laser-focused on securing those registrations by December 31st and making history by winning an electoral college vote for the Libertarian Party in 2024. We're fighting for a level playing field, where your voice and your vote actually matter -- Lars Mapstead.
The Libertarian Party of Maine strives to give voters more electoral choices. Mapstead saw this opportunity for the voters of Maine early on and is thrilled to put boots on the ground there to seize this moment, advance the Party's mission, and expand the options available not only to Mainers, but to all Americans.
When asked why he's coming to Maine, Lars declares, "Every state where we knock down the rigged ballot access rules is another nail in the coffin of this corrupt system. Maine is the front line in this battle for a fairer, freer America. Let's make some noise and unrig the system!"
The Mapstead campaign is calling on his supporters and all New Englanders who are ready to bring about real political change to show up on October 7th at 10:45am and October 8th at 11:00am in Portland's Lincoln Park. Lars is inviting other Libertarian candidates to come out to support this very important petition drive, as well. "Liberty can't wait, and neither should we!" Lars urges.
Mapstead is running for President to promote term limits, taxation reform, and ranked choicevoting. A self-made success, Lars Mapstead has established multiple thriving internet-based companies and is a true champion of individual liberty. He promotes the importance of limited government and is dedicated to freeing Americans from the shackles of bureaucratic oppression and excessive taxation.
Media Contact
Lars D Mapstead, Lars for President, 1 8319014600, [email protected]
SOURCE Lars for President
Share this article