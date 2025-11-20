Presley & Presley Trial Lawyers Earns National and Tier 1 Metropolitan Honors in the 2026 Best Law Firms® Rankings

Presley & Presley are recognized in the 2026 Best Law Firms® Rankings

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Presley & Presley Trial Lawyers is proud to announce that the firm has received both national recognition and multiple Tier 1 metropolitan rankings in the 2026 Best Law Firms® list, a leading benchmark of excellence in the legal profession.

For 2026, Presley & Presley earned the following distinctions:

National Recognition

Best Law Firms – United States (2026)

Kansas City–MO Metropolitan Tier 1 Rankings

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (Tier 1)

Aviation Law (Tier 1)

Litigation – Insurance (Tier 1)

These honors, evaluated through peer surveys, client feedback, and independent research, place the firm among the top-performing trial firms in the nation.

"With more than four decades of experience, our team remains committed to helping families rebuild after catastrophic injuries and wrongful deaths," said Founding Partner Kirk Presley. "We are grateful for this recognition and for the trust our clients place in us during the most challenging moments of their lives."

Presley & Presley represents individuals and families in complex, high-stakes cases involving:

Trucking and commercial vehicle crashes

Airplane and helicopter crashes

Traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries

Defective products

Insurance bad-faith and denied claims

Severe burn injuries

Wrongful death litigation

"Our firm is built on the principles of careful preparation, compassionate client service, and relentless advocacy," said Partner Jill Presley. "This recognition from Best Law Firms® is a reflection of the work we do for people whose futures depend on having experienced trial lawyers in their corner."

About Presley & Presley Trial Lawyers

Presley & Presley Trial Lawyers is a boutique Kansas City trial firm dedicated to representing individuals and families affected by catastrophic injuries, wrongful death, trucking and commercial vehicle crashes, aviation-related incidents, and insurance bad-faith conduct. The firm serves clients throughout Missouri, Kansas, and in select significant cases nationwide.

Media Contact

Jill Presley, Presley & Presley, 1 (816) 931-4611, [email protected], www.presleyandpresley.com

SOURCE Presley & Presley