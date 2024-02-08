Press Release: SoCal Community Development Corporation Launches to Foster Economic opportunity and Community Transformation in Southern California

SoCal Community Development Corporation (SoCal CDC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing economic opportunity and transforming communities across the Southern California region, officially launches today. SoCal CDC aims to address socio-economic disparities by providing essential programs focused on entrepreneurship, Youth STEM development, and Housing Services in Los Angeles and surrounding counties.

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SoCal CDC is guided by a profound mission: "to transform communities, creating economic opportunity for all." Through a strategic blend of community engagement, innovative programming, and strategic partnerships, the organization is poised to make a tangible impact on the lives of individuals and families throughout Southern California.

Led by an esteemed leadership team, SoCal CDC's Founder and CEO, Sedric Hill, brings over a decade of experience and expertise in the Southern California nonprofit sector. Hill's unwavering commitment to entrepreneurship, and economic empowerment has established him as a prominent figure in the region's philanthropic landscape.

"The vision of SoCal CDC is to create an equitable playing field for everyone - when we have equality of opportunity, we all win," says Hill. "By leveraging the power of community collaboration and targeted programming, we aspire to empower individuals, uplift neighborhoods, and foster sustainable economic growth across Southern California."

SoCal CDC's core programs will encompass:

Entrepreneurship: Providing aspiring entrepreneurs with resources, mentorship, and training to launch and sustain successful businesses, thereby stimulating local economies and creating job opportunities.

Youth STEM Development: Equipping young minds with the skills, knowledge, and resources needed to excel in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), preparing them for future career opportunities in high-demand fields.

Housing Services: Offering vital support and assistance to individuals and families including financial literacy education, first time home buyer and down payments assistance programs, and homelessness prevention and resources.

SoCal CDC is committed to collaborating with community stakeholders, governmental agencies, and corporate partners to amplify its impact and drive meaningful change throughout the region.

For more information about SoCal Community Development Corporation and its initiatives, visit www.socalcommunity.org or contact [email protected].

About SoCal Community Development Corporation

SoCal Community Development Corporation is a 501 (c) (3) Nonprofit organization headquartered in Irvine California. SoCal CDC's purpose is to be the catalyst for equitable opportunity and economic success. We are committed to innovative community solutions, high standards of excellence, and a relentless focus on achieving meaningful, measurable impact for the clients, sponsors, and partners we serve.

Media Contact

Mitzi Griffin, SOCAL COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION, 1 949-203-9603, [email protected], https://www.socalcommunity.org/

SOURCE SOCAL COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION