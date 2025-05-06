Prestige Franchise Partners Launches to Develop High-Performance Franchise Brands

New Development Group by FranPath Consulting Founders Announces Premium Pilates Concept and Key Leadership Addition
ATLANTA, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prestige Franchise Partners, a newly launched franchise development group created by the founders of FranPath Consulting, announced today that it will be heading up and overseeing a premium Pilates brand concept. The new venture marks a significant expansion in the fitness franchise sector, with the brand boasting average unit volumes exceeding $700,000 and impressive net profits of $182,143.
In conjunction with this announcement, Prestige Franchise Partners has appointed Mike Baguley, a seasoned franchise development expert, as Vice President of Franchise Development. In this role, Mike will oversee the operational excellence of the new Pilates brand, ensuring its successful market introduction and ongoing performance.
"We've identified a significant opportunity in the premium fitness space," said Samantha Schweitzer, CDO at Prestige Franchise Partners. "This Pilates concept has demonstrated exceptional unit economics, outperforming industry averages, making it an attractive investment for franchise partners looking for strong returns in the growing wellness sector."
The company emphasized that Prestige Franchise Partners will operate as an independent entity, eliminating potential conflicts of interest while maintaining the highest standards of franchise development. The new Pilates brand officially launched on May 1, 2025.
Prestige Franchise Partners has outlined an ambitious growth strategy, with plans to add one new brand per quarter to its portfolio while maintaining regular support for its existing clients and franchise partners.
For more information about Prestige Franchise Partners and its premium Pilates concept, please visit https://prestigefranchisepartners.com/ or email [email protected].
