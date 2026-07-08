Prestige Stamping Appoints Michael Boyle as Chief Operations Officer

"When the operation runs well, the customer feels it." Post this

His work has consistently centered on the same disciplines Prestige is prioritizing: Lean and Six Sigma transformation, measurable quality improvement, throughput and delivery gains, and building leadership capability at every level of the plant.

"Mike is the right leader to accelerate our transformation," said Matt McIntosh, Chief Executive Officer of Prestige Stamping. "He has repeatedly taken manufacturing organizations and made them faster, cleaner, and more reliable — better quality, higher throughput, stronger delivery — while developing the people who sustain those gains. Most importantly, Mike leads from the floor and teaches as he goes. That's exactly how we intend to grow."

A shop-floor approach to customer experience

Boyle's operating philosophy ties customer experience directly to daily execution: quality that is built in rather than inspected in, delivery that is earned through stable throughput, and problems solved at the source. Across prior roles he has led customer recovery efforts, driven double-digit reductions in cost of poor quality, and improved on-time delivery and quality scores through improvements identified alongside customers on the plant floor.

At Detroit Chassis, where he served as President and General Manager, Boyle led multiple facilities to record performance in cost, quality, safety, schedule attainment, and downtime, with the operation's largest customer citing its best-ever quality and plant operating reviews. In his most recent role at Bodycote North America, he led seven locations across Canada, the United States, and Mexico, turning around an underperforming group and delivering sustained gains in profitability, safety, and quality.

Focus at Prestige Stamping

At Prestige Stamping, Boyle will concentrate on:

Manufacturing transformation — strengthening the operating system and standardizing execution across the plant

Quality — building quality in at the source and reducing cost of poor quality

Throughput improvement — increasing capacity and uptime to support growth

Customer experience — connecting customer outcomes directly to shop-floor performance

Team development — coaching leaders and engaging teams to sustain the gains

"I'm excited to join Prestige Stamping at such an important point in its growth," said Michael Boyle, Chief Operations Officer. "Prestige has a strong customer base and a capable team. My focus is straightforward: help that team execute consistently, solve problems where they happen, improve quality and throughput, and build a culture of continuous improvement from the shop floor up. When the operation runs well, the customer feels it."

Boyle holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wayne State University and completed executive development in Organizational Learning and Systems Science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is a Certified Shingo practitioner in the approach to world-class manufacturing and a Six Sigma Black Belt.

About Prestige Stamping LLC

Prestige Stamping LLC is a Warren, Michigan-based manufacturer serving automotive and industrial customers with precision metal stamping and related manufacturing solutions. The company is focused on operational excellence, quality, delivery, and continuous improvement across its manufacturing platform.

Media Contact

Matthew McIntosh, Prestige Stamping, 1 7342338517, [email protected], prestige-stamp.com

SOURCE Prestige Stamping