"It's a great achievement to be included on the Inc. 5000 list for the eleventh time. The Inc. 5000 list has always been an indicator of business growth and success, and we have achieved this recognition once again because of our commitment to service. I am extremely proud of my colleagues and the efforts put forth, all of which contributed to this prestigious ranking," said Andrew Lubash, PrestigePEO founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022.

"We are honored to be included in the Inc. 5000 list once again. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of PrestigePEO's employees. I joined the company in 2023 and have seen PrestigePEO's commitment to excellence and relentless pursuit of growth firsthand. This latest achievement is a milestone on the company's journey towards even greater success, as we remain steadfast in our mission to deliver outstanding value to our clients," said Robyn Rusignuolo, Chief Operating Officer of PrestigePEO.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that it requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About PrestigePEO

Melville, N.Y.-based PrestigePEO provides integrated, end-to-end human resources (HR) solutions to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) for managing all essential human resources operations. This includes support for employee benefits management, payroll administration, compliance, and HR guidance, among others. PrestigePEO's full spectrum of HR services and solutions helps SMBs lower employee benefit costs, reduce administrative workloads, and manage critical HR functions.

PrestigePEO is among only one percent of PEOs accredited by the Employer Services Assurance Corporation (ESAC), certified (CI) through Workers Comp Risk Management, and classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization (CPEO) by the IRS – demonstrating financial stability and strict adherence with a diverse range of regulatory and security standards.

To learn more, visit www.prestigepeo.com and follow PrestigePEO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Kerry Kaiser, PrestigePEO, 1 917-719-7302, [email protected], www.prestigepeo.com

SOURCE PrestigePEO