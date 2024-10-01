PrestigePEO CEO Andrew Lubash Honored with 2024 NAPEO Doyle Award
MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrestigePEO is proud to announce that its founding partner and CEO, Andrew Lubash, has been named the recipient of the prestigious 2024 Michaeline A. Doyle Award, honoring his exceptional contributions to the Professional Employer Organization (PEO) industry. The award, selected and presented by industry peers at the annual National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) conference, recognizes individuals who embody the relentless spirit and commitment to excellence exemplified by Michaeline Doyle, a pioneer in the PEO industry.
As a leader who has dedicated his career to advancing the PEO industry, Andrew's recognition is a testament to his tireless efforts in promoting best practices, building strong relationships, and fostering industry growth. His leadership has been fundamental in elevating PrestigePEO's reputation as one of the nation's leading PEOs while maintaining its close-knit, service-oriented atmosphere even as the company continues to expand.
"I am deeply honored to receive the 2024 Doyle Award," said Andrew Lubash. I have always admired Michaeline Doyle's legacy of hard work and dedication. To be recognized with this award is humbling, and I am proud to continue promoting the values and standards she embodied."
Beyond his role as CEO of PrestigePEO, Andrew has made significant contributions to the PEO community through his active involvement in NAPEO. He has served in numerous leadership roles, including Chair, Vice-Chair, and State Government Affairs Committee Chair, and currently serves as the New York Leadership Council Co-Chair. He is recognized as an industry leader on local, state, and national levels, and his work with NAPEO has helped ensure the industry's future.
The NAPEO Doyle Award is one of the highest honors in the PEO community. It is awarded to those who exemplify outstanding service, leadership, and commitment to the industry. Andrew's passion for fostering relationships with clients and industry peers aligns perfectly with Michaeline Doyle's legacy of service and industry advancement.
PrestigePEO congratulates Andrew Lubash on this well-deserved honor and is proud to have him at its helm, continuing to shape the future of the PEO industry.
About PrestigePEO
PrestigePEO is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that provides small and medium-sized businesses with comprehensive solutions, including employee benefits management, payroll processing, compliance support, retirement services, and risk management. With a client-centric approach and industry-leading expertise, PrestigePEO empowers businesses to grow while offering best-in-class service and support.
Media Contact
Kerry Kaiser, PrestigePEO, 1 917-719-7302, [email protected], www.prestigepeo.com
SOURCE PrestigePEO
