PrestigePEO Ranks #18 on Crain's New York Business' Largest Privately Held Companies List for 2023

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PrestigePEO, one of the nation's largest professional employer organizations (PEO) offering large-company employee benefits and HR services to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced today it ranked 18th on Crain's New York Business' Largest Privately Held Company List for 2023. This marks the third year that the Company has kept its placement in the top 20 among over 100 organizations.
Each year, Crain's, a local publication focused on New York area business, ranks local privately held businesses by annual revenue. The 2023 list includes 125 New York-area companies.
"Maintaining a position in the top 20 among New York businesses is truly remarkable. With numerous companies in the greater New York area, being acknowledged by Crain's serves as the motivation to continue excelling in this industry. We take pride in our ongoing progress, expanding service models, and enhanced product offerings. I commend our teams for their hard work and achievements in 2023, and I am confident that we will achieve even greater success in 2024." said Andrew Lubash, PrestigePEO founder and chief executive officer.
About PrestigePEO
Melville, N.Y.-based PrestigePEO, also known as Prestige Employee Administrators LLC, provides integrated, end-to-end outsourced solutions to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) for managing all integral benefits and human resources operations. This includes support for employee benefits management, payroll administration, workers' compensation, compliance, and HR guidance, among other areas. PrestigePEO's full spectrum of solutions helps SMBs lower employee benefit costs, reduce administrative workloads, and manage critical HR functions.
PrestigePEO is among only 1% of PEOs accredited by the Employer Services Assurance Corporation (ESAC), certified (CI) through Workers Comp Risk Management and classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization (CPEO) by the IRS – demonstrating financial stability and strict adherence with a diverse range of regulatory and security standards.
