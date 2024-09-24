PrestigePEO Ranks on the 2024 INC. 5000 LIST With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 115 Percent

We are honored to be included in the Inc. 5000 list once again. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of PrestigePEO's employees. Post this

"It's a great achievement to be included on the Inc. 5000 list for the twelfth time. The Inc. 5000 list has always been an indicator of business growth and success, and we have achieved this recognition once again because of our unwavering commitment to service. I am extremely proud of my colleagues and the efforts put forth, all of which contributed to this prestigious ranking," said Andrew Lubash, PrestigePEO founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023.

"We are honored to be included in the Inc. 5000 list once again. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of PrestigePEO's employees. Since joining the company in 2023, I have witnessed the company's relentless pursuit of excellence firsthand. This latest achievement is a milestone on our journey toward even greater success, as we remain committed to delivering outstanding value to our clients," said Robyn Rusignuolo, Chief Operating Officer of PrestigePEO.

Achieving a place on the Inc. 5000 list is a significant honor for PrestigePEO, especially given the challenges businesses have faced in recent years. This accomplishment highlights the dedication and resilience of the PrestigePEO team as the company continues to grow and support its clients. Being recognized among the nation's fastest-growing companies reinforces PrestigePEO's commitment to excellence and positions it as a leader in shaping the future of the HR industry.

About Inc. Media

Inc. is the world's most trusted business-media brand, providing entrepreneurs with the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build successful companies. Its award-winning, multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people monthly through websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Since 1982, Inc.'s prestigious Inc. 5000 list has analyzed company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the U.S. Inclusion on the Inc. 5000 offers founders access to a unique community of their peers and the credibility to drive sales and recruit top talent. Inc. also produces the highly regarded Inc. 5000 Vision Conference and other bespoke events for entrepreneurs. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About PrestigePEO

Melville, N.Y.-based PrestigePEO offers comprehensive, end-to-end human resources (HR) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), managing all essential HR operations, including employee benefits, payroll administration, compliance, and HR guidance. PrestigePEO's integrated services help SMBs lower employee benefit costs, streamline administrative tasks, and manage critical HR functions efficiently.

PrestigePEO is among the elite one percent of PEOs accredited by the Employer Services Assurance Corporation (ESAC) and certified (CI) in Workers' Compensation Risk Management. The company is also recognized by the IRS as a Certified Professional Employer Organization (CPEO), showcasing its financial stability and adherence to strict regulatory and security standards.

To learn more, visit www.prestigepeo.com and follow PrestigePEO on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and YouTube.

