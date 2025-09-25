Prestigious Best Workplace Awards Given to OSM Worldwide

"Being recognized as a Great Place to Work for the seventh year in a row—and our significant rise on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Chicago list—is a testament to the incredible people who make up our organization." Eric Hermonson, vice president of human resources, OSM Worldwide Post this

"Being recognized as a Great Place to Work for the seventh year in a row—and our significant rise on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Chicago list—is a testament to the incredible people who make up our organization," said Eric Hermonson, vice president of human resources. "We believe that when our employees thrive, our business thrives. These certifications reflect our dedication to creating an environment where people feel valued, supported and empowered."

Over the past year, OSM Worldwide introduced new professional development programs, wellness initiatives and employee resource groups designed to foster collaboration, inclusivity and personal growth. These efforts have strengthened team engagement and helped cultivate an environment where employees can succeed.

About OSM Worldwide

OSM Worldwide is a nationwide eCommerce and direct-to-consumer (DTC) parcel expeditor averaging three-day delivery for 98% of all shipments. The company harnesses the power of its signature OSM Premium Network® to optimize shipping processes, ensuring packages are delivered quickly, reliably and cost-effectively. Through advanced technology, streamlined transportation routes and strategic last-mile partnerships, it builds scalable solutions that enhance results. Ranked among the fastest-growing companies on the Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 List for over a decade (#28 in 2025), as well as the Inc. 5000 list for 14 consecutive years (#4,439 in 2024), OSM Worldwide creates lasting client relationships. Its consultative approach emphasizes partnership and collaborative decision-making, driving mutual growth and success. Headquartered in Glendale Heights, Ill., with facilities in Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas and York, Pa., OSM Worldwide is dedicated to delivering more for clients. For more information, please visit osmworldwide.com.

