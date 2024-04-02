Prestigious CMMI Level 3 Certification Awarded to V3Gate

"Receiving CMMI's Level 3 designation is indicative of V3Gate's ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality assurance and processes", said Maria Fahmi, Executive Vice President of Technology and Engineering. Post this

"Receiving CMMI's Level 3 designation is indicative of V3Gate's ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality assurance and processes", said Maria Fahmi, Executive Vice President of Technology and Engineering. "This achievement marks a crucial milestone for our company as we strive to offer increasingly sophisticated solutions and services to our valued customers."

In addition to the CMMI Level 3 appraisal, V3Gate also maintains registrations in four ISO Standards: 9001:2015, 20234:2018, 20000-1:2018, and 27001:2013.

CMMI Institute is the global leader in the advancement of best practices in people process and technology. For more than 25 years, high-performing organizations in a variety of industries have achieved sustainable business success through adopting the CMMI. For more information about CMMI performance solutions, visit http://www.isaca.org/enterprise/cmmi-performance-solutions.

About V3Gate

Founded in 2007, V3Gate is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and Minority-owned Business Enterprise (MBE) serving the U.S. Public Sector. The company specializes in emerging technologies that help customers simplify their infrastructures, reduce costs, and create more secure and agile IT environments. V3Gate is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001, ISO 200000, OTTPS 1.1.1 (ISO/IEC 20243:2018), and CMMI Maturity Level 3 certified and has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 and Vet100 lists of fastest-growing private companies, the CRN® Solution Provider 500, the Washington Technology Top 100, and as a Great Place to Work™. Learn more at http://www.v3gate.com.

About ISACA

For more than 50 years, ISACA® (http://www.isaca.org) has advanced the best talent, expertise and learning in technology. ISACA equips individuals with knowledge, credentials, education and community to progress their careers and transform their organizations and enables enterprises to train and build quality teams. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its more than 150,000 members who work in information security, governance, assurance, risk and privacy to drive innovation through technology. It has a presence in 188 countries, including more than 220 chapters worldwide. In 2020, ISACA launched One In Tech, a philanthropic foundation that supports IT education and career pathways for under-resourced, under-represented populations.

Media Contact

Shannon Mulhern, V3Gate, 4106102299, [email protected], https://www.v3gate.com

