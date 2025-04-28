Presto Engineering Partners with Cube5.AI to Drive AI-Powered Process Automation in Semiconductor Engineering

As AI continues to shape the future of engineering, our partnership with Cube5.AI marks a major step in harnessing automation to drive efficiency and innovation Post this

Bringing AI-Powered Automation to Semiconductor Engineering:

Through this collaboration, Cube5.AI is embedding AI consultants and architects directly into Presto Engineering's team to support and scale automation in several core areas:

Document Processing – Speeding up the analysis and organization of complex documentation.

Software Development Support – Assisting engineers through automated generation of structured code and consistency checks.

Operational Optimization – Enhancing a range of internal workflows through intelligent automation, improving both speed and precision.

The deployment of Cube5.AI's solutions is designed to integrate securely with Presto's infrastructure, with solutions running on-premises to support data governance and confidentiality—a key consideration in the semiconductor sector.

A Structured Path Toward Scalable AI Integration:

The collaboration follows a phased implementation strategy:

Foundation – AI training and coaching to build internal expertise.

Initiation – Identifying and implementing high-impact AI use cases.

Operationalization – Scaling AI solutions and ensuring the team's long-term AI autonomy.

A Direct Benefit to Presto's Customers:

By streamlining internal operations and reducing manual effort, Presto Engineering is able to:

✔ Deliver faster, more consistent results.

✔ Support the accuracy of technical outputs and specifications.

✔ Accelerate engineering and validation cycles.

✔ Expand internal capabilities to better support customer needs over the long term.

These improvements translate directly into faster time-to-market, greater reliability, and more agile collaboration for Presto's customers.

Looking Ahead: Building the Future of Semiconductor Engineering with AI

"As AI continues to shape the future of engineering, our partnership with Cube5.AI marks a major step in harnessing automation to drive efficiency and innovation," said Didier Narassiguin, Vice President of NPI & IP at Presto Engineering. "This initiative allows us to work smarter and ultimately deliver faster, more accurate solutions to our customers."

Cube5.AI's CEO, Greger Ottosson, added, "We are thrilled to partner with Presto in transforming semiconductor workflows with AI. By embedding AI directly into their operations, we are not just introducing automation—we are empowering their team to become AI-driven innovators."

The collaboration is set to continue through 2025, paving the way for scalable AI integration in semiconductor engineering.

About Cube5 AI

Cube5 AI is a specialist in Generative AI and business process automation, enabling organizations to integrate AI-driven solutions into their workflows to drive efficiency, reduce costs, and unlock new opportunities.

For more information, visit: https://cube5.ai/.

About Presto Engineering

Presto Engineering is a leading independent ASIC design and semiconductor device production provider. From initial design to tape-out and the delivery of finished goods, Presto helps original equipment manufacturers integrate innovations and minimize overhead, while reducing risk and accelerating time-to-market. Presto uniquely offers over 35-years of expertise in circuit design and industrialization for ultra-low power RF, high-touch analog mixed signal, and secured applications, including proprietary silicon IP platforms tailored to customers' key product differentiation and competitive advantage. Presto is headquartered in Meyreuil, France, with operations and a dedicated supply chain across Europe, North America, and Asia.

For more information, visit: https://www.presto-eng.com.

Contact Information:

Cube5 AI Contact: Jean-Baptiste Norée

+33 (0)617458089

[email protected]

Presto Engineering Company Contact: Marion Loizurot

+33 7 79 94 49 21

[email protected]

Media Contact for Presto Engineering: Sandy Fewkes

+1 408 529 9685

[email protected]

