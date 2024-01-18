Pretty Links Launches Payment-Link Feature For Ecommerce

The new Stripe-integrated feature, PrettyPay™, lets users create branded checkout links for online selling across channels.

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading link management WordPress plugin Pretty Links today announced the release of PrettyPay™, a built-in payment-link function developed in collaboration with Stripe payments platform. The feature allows users to create trackable, branded checkout links they can paste in any unrestricted place online.

Blair Williams, CEO of parent company Caseproof, said, "PrettyPay turns the entire internet into your personal storefront, that's what a game changer this feature is. It's been a long time coming, but it's here, and the team couldn't be more excited to see what kind of revenue this will bring to our users."

PrettyPay™ links function similarly to "buy now" buttons, and can be placed across online platforms. When a user clicks the link, they are directed to a checkout page. If the user completes a purchase, the funds go immediately into the link creator's Stripe account.

Williams said the feature is intended for use by online sellers, such as crafters, content creators, and businesses of all sizes, from any industry.

Key Features of PrettyPay™

Branded checkout links allow users to create checkout links aligned with their branding – a feature intended to promote a consistent customer experience.

One-click checkout enables purchases with a single click across different platforms. This element is aimed at speeding, and removing barriers in the purchasing process.

Click-tracking capabilities generate real-time analytics for customer engagement and sales.

Broad use-case capabilities to accommodate a range of businesses, including brick-and-mortar stores seeking online expansion, home-based crafters, affiliate marketers, and digital content creators.

Williams said, "We see so many talented people out there with amazing products and content, but they're struggling with the nuts and bolts of selling online, especially ecommerce newbies. We came up with PrettyPay™ to make things easier for everybody. You just create a link, share it, and then watch your sales start to pick up."

For more information on PrettyPay™ and to watch the tutorial, read the full release here.

About Pretty Links: In 2004 developer Blair Williams formed Caseproof LLC in the state of Utah. The company has built numerous software products, including Pretty Links, Easy Affiliate, and ThirstyAffiliates, for clients and the public. Its flagship product MemberPress is the world's most widely used membership, LMS, and coaching plugin for WordPress. The Caseproof product family also includes enterprise-level membership platform MemberMouse, and WishList Member™, a membership plugin sought for its extensibility.

Learn more about Pretty Links here.

Media Contact

Katelyn Gillis, Pretty Links, 1 417-684-2080, [email protected], http://prettylinks.com/

SOURCE Pretty Links