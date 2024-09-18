Pretty Tasty Announces Sponsorship of 18th Annual Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro powered by CELSIUS

Pretty Tasty's booth will include an opportunity for attendees to try its ready-to-drink varieties in Peach, Raspberry, Lemon and Original Black Tea.

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pretty Tasty, a beverage brand dedicated to innovating in the beauty space through its line of delicious and flavorful collagen iced teas, announced today its sponsorship of the 18th Annual Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro powered by CELSIUS, the largest female surf contest in the world. Attendees have the opportunity to stop by the Pretty Tasty booth and try the brand's ready-to-drink iced tea.

The highly-anticipated event is the largest female surfing event in the world and will feature world-class surfing in both elite-level shortboard and longboard competitions, along with other sports tournaments. Pretty Tasty's booth will include an opportunity for attendees to try its ready-to-drink varieties in Peach, Raspberry, Lemon and Original Black Tea. Crafted with care and dedication, Pretty Tasty Tea is designed to elevate any beauty routine effortlessly. The event is free to attend and will take place on Sept. 20 through Sept. 22 from 8:00 am-7:00 pm PST.

"When the opportunity to sponsor a Super Girl event arose, we knew it would be a seamless integration as Pretty Tasty has a shared value to celebrate female strength and empowerment, and the way we do that is through self-care." said Scarlett Leung, Chief Brand Officer and Co-Founder, Pretty Tasty. "Collagen is widely recognized for its beauty benefits, but it's also a valuable protein that supports joint health, making it an ideal choice for those with active lifestyles and consistent sun exposure. As a female founder, I'm thrilled to bring Pretty Tasty to the Super Girl Surf Pro event and introduce the brand to a new, like-minded audience."

A single-serving 45-calorie can of Pretty Tasty Tea includes 10 grams of high quality bovine sourced collagen protein peptides (the recommended daily dose), which have also been known to support the skin's moisture barrier (which improves elasticity and hydration), nail beds, and hair through increased keratin production.

For more information about Pretty Tasty, please visit: www.prettytasty.com

For more information about the 18th Annual Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro powered by CELSIUS, please visit: https://supergirlsurfpro.com/

ABOUT PRETTY TASTY

Pretty Tasty has emerged as a delicious solution to help consumers look and feel their very best through its line of thoughtfully-crafted collagen teas. Its high-quality, bovine-sourced collagen protein peptides support skin, nails and hair. Pretty Tasty's full offering, including its Pretty Tasty ready-to-drink and stick pack varieties, contains no artificial flavors, 10 grams of collagen protein, low in sugar and is free from all major allergens including soy, gluten, lactose and nuts. Looking and feeling pretty has never tasted so good.

Media Contact

Samantha Henry, Pretty Tasty, 1 7324397341, [email protected], https://www.prettytasty.com/

SOURCE Pretty Tasty